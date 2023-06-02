Leeds United Head coach Sam Allardyce, sacked

Leeds United has confirmed that they sacked Sam Allardyce after just four games. The club announced Allardyce’s dismissal after he failed to help the team survive its relegation battle.

Both parties have mutually agreed to cut ties at the completion of the 2022/23 season if the team does not survive relegation.

Allardyce led Leeds for the final four games of the campaign, and despite his intense performances against Manchester City and Newcastle United, the team did not achieve the objective of staying in the Premier League.

Allardyce said: “It has been an honour to manage Leeds United, a great club with an incredible fan base, who deserve to be in the Premier League. I have really enjoyed working with the staff and players at the club and I would like to thank Angus Kinnear for the opportunity. I’d also like to highlight the outstanding work of Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane, who have worked tirelessly over the past few weeks.

“At this stage in my career, I am not sure taking on this challenge, which is potentially a long-term project, is something I could commit to, but I wish the club every success for future and hope the club returns to the Premier League, where they belong.”

Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear added: “We thank Sam for being brave enough to step in and do all he could to save us. Sadly, it was not to be, but Sam, Karl, and Robbie did everything they could to lift the mood at Thorp Arch and Elland Road, and for that, we are all extremely grateful.”

According to the club, announcement of a new Leeds United head coach will be made in the coming weeks.

Oladimeji Adeoye Oladimeji Adeoye also known as Osniff is a writer, he is mainly into writing sports with vast knowledge of African Sports, and other continental sports. Oladimeji has worked with top news outlets and currently writing with top newspapers in Nigeria. See author's posts

