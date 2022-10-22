“He poured water into a bowl and began to wash the followers’ feet […] ‘I did this as an example so that you should do as I have done for you.’” – *John 13:5, 15 NCV*

On the night He was betrayed, Jesus did something none of His disciples anticipated. He “took off his outer clothing” (v. 4) and wrapped a towel around his waist. Then He put water in a bowl and washed and dried the feet of His disciples.

Peter seemed shocked to see Jesus engaged in such lowly actions. He declared, “No, You will never wash my feet.” But Jesus told him, “If I don’t wash your feet, you are not one of my people.” Peter was convinced: “Lord, then wash not only my feet, but wash my hands and my head, too!” (vs. 8-9).

Jesus was providing an example of what it meant to be His disciple. They were to have the attitude of servants. He didn’t just tell them; He became a living example.

As the disciples thought about His ministry, they remembered that He was constantly providing examples and being sensitive to the leading of His Father. He made prayer a priority. He was always ready to heal the sick. He had the attitude of a servant.

These patterns apply to each of us. People are watching us – in our jobs and churches, in our neighborhoods and homes. Wherever we go, and whatever we do, we have the opportunity to be examples of Christlike living.

Seek to be an example for the people you meet, and seek to have the attitude of a servant in everything you do.

*Reflection Question:*

How can you serve those around you?

*Prayer*

Father, help me have the attitude of a servant. Help me to be an example to everyone who sees me. Thank You. In Jesus’ name, amen.

Today’s Bible Reading

John 13