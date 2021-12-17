Adolf Hitler—that evil personified entity—-never went after the larger population of Christians in Germany. He went for the church leaders, and as soon as he captured the church leaders, the entire Christian community—-in their millions—-fell under the control of Hitler. And in all contemporary warfare, no smart general runs after the crowd. They go for the leaders. On December 7, 1941, Japan staged a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, decimating the US Pacific Fleet. Thereafter, the US and Japan began their war. Yamamoto Isoroku was the Japanese general that led the attack on the US personnel at Pearl Harbor, and that was the man the US went after.

Isoroku Yamamoto, was perhaps Japan’s greatest strategist and the officer who would contrive the surprise air attack on U.S. naval forces at Pearl Harbor. Due to a breach in intelligence management on the part of the Japanese, the US military tapped the telephone conversation of one of Isoroku Yamamoto’s men, and that was it. A specialized team of US Airforce double crossed him in the air and assassinated him. That was the beginning of the end of Japan in the 2nd world war.

Once they captured Saddam Hussein, the Iraq war was over. In the Bible, once Goliath was killed, the Philistine’s army collapsed. That is why America always go for the leaders of terror groups. Why? Once the leaders are taken out, their evil terror network is on the path to annihilation—or at least—to the path of degradation. When God looks at a nation, he’s looking at the gate keepers—the leaders. Ten people can put a nation of 100 million in trouble before God. When David counted the population of Israel against God’s instructions, the whole nation suffered for it. It was one man that put the whole world in trouble—the man Adam.

And it was one man that gave up his life to save the whole world—our Lord Jesus. You don’t have to be responsible for the evil in the nation. Once the leaders (spiritual or political) compromise at any level, the whole nation will suffer for it. That’s why we must always pray and work hard to ensure that the spiritual and political leaders that emerge as gatekeepers in a nation are to a large extent—above reproach.

A lot of us don’t really understand how this principle works, while some think that it’s only relevant in the Old Testament. Let me go back to the days of Hitler in the 1940s. Hitler didn’t fight the whole population of the Germans. He didn’t focus on the larger Christian community. He only focused on the church leaders and the political leaders. For the political leaders, he started out by assassinating opposition leaders, while buying over those who were willing to play ball with him. For the church, he started out by including the church leaders in the government’s payroll and wooing them with many perks. Long after this, the church and political leaders fell flat before Hitler, making the final destruction and Nazification of the whole nation the simplest task for Hitler.

It’s always the same principle—to capture a nation, capture the leaders. It works like fire. And Satan understands this principle more than many Christians. This makes the matter of national punishment for leadership failure very pathetic. You don’t have to kill anyone in Nigeria. You don’t have to take bribe. You don’t have to commit adultery. You don’t have to oppress the poor. You don’t have to worship any idol. Once the cream of leadership in a nation is involved in all of these, everyone will suffer for it. That is what has brought Nigeria and other nations with similar breed of leaders to her knees—economically, socially and politically.

To salvage this situation, there must be a conscious effort towards national repentance. Of course, everyone will not repent. There will still be evil people in every nation. But to a large extent, the bulk of leadership in a nation must repent and turn from their evil ways. That is why many western nations are prospering. There are evil and wicked leaders in these nations as well. But they are above average in sound values.

Majority of the people in charge of key leadership positions are above average in integrity, respect for the rule of law, transparency, honesty and truth. And within their churches, most of their church leaders are disciplined and honest.

Apart from repentance, collaborative efforts at coming together as a church in uniting to back up credible and God-fearing technocrats for varieties of political offices must be deployed. A disunited church cannot rescue a disunited nation. And that’s why Satan is creating as much disunity as possible among Christians. Why? He knows that if we can unite for once, it will be easy to synergize resources and capacities to stem the tide of evil in the land. Simply put: the church after consciously repenting of her failures must send thousands of solid technocrats into politics. It must be done en-mass. Sending twenty people into politics has proven to be a recipe for failure. They will be compromised. A failed society like Nigeria’s needs a mass movement of take for example, 50,000 kingdom driven, world class technocrats penetrating the entire 774 local governments of Nigeria at all levels of leadership.

If we refuse to do any of these, there is no magic or miracle that will change the nation. I have written a more comprehensive article on all of these to the leadership of the body of Christ in Nigeria. I have also published this—-severally in many of our newspapers.

There is nothing more I can do than to keep praying that God will open our hearts, and particularly the hearts of the church leaders to do the needful before it is too late for remedy. There is always a point of no return for a nation. Germany entered that era until more than 50million people including thousands of pastors were massacred across the globe, and the whole nation of Germany was turned to rubbles.

The church has to lead the pack. The evil and ritualistic politicians can’t change the nation. And a compromised church can never gain spiritual traction in heaven to remedy the situation. National repentance is now sacrosanct, ably accompanied by an intentional deployment of our wealth to invade every one of the 774 local governments in the land with tens of thousands of Daniels and Josephs. We can do it. We have the money. We have the number. We have the influence. We have the intelligence. But if we refuse to do anything, we will enter the point of no return, and God will hold responsible—everyone he’s equipped with resources and capacity to fix this nation.

