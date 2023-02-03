“Failure blaming failure; indeed, we are all failure.”, Powerful. Government criticize citizens, meanwhile citizens also criticuze government. When shipwreck occurs, who takes the blame, the captain or the crew? Therefore, when there is political upheaval in a nation, who should be criticized, the government or the citizens?

The executive and legislative power of ruling any nation is the constitutional duty of the government; hence, government of any nation of the world should take up the responsibility of the betterment of the nation. Any government that refuses to take up such responsibility should be criticized for the downfall of the nation. The first coup d’etat in Nigeria led by Chukwuma Nzeogwu took place owing to the failure of the first republic democratic government. Although the government is constitutional obligated to take up executive and legislative responsibilities in a nation, the citizens are the ones who get to join the government. Therefore, the same person who criticize government, after such person is elected into office, the person perpetuate the same if not worse act he/she criticizes. Who then is to blame?

One of the major things every government must put into consideration at all times is the protection of lives and properties of its citizens. Failure to protect citizens and their properties, government ought to be questioned. On the 14th of April 2020, 276 Chibok school girls were kidnapped in the Northern part of Nigeria. The kidnappers were reported to have been dressed as soldiers. This was caused by the lag in the security intervention of the government. A critical review of the case made us realize that it is some of the citizens of the nation that kidnapped other citizens. In this case, who should be criticized?

The government has lost faith in the betterment of the nation. Why would the children of the ministers of a nation go abroad to get educated? Why would the president of a nation go abroad to be treated? Similarly, the citizens who have been influenced by these leaders now go abroad for greener pastures because they have also lost faith in the betterment of the nation. Who should we hold accountable for the devastating situation of the nation?

To solve these problems, both the government and the citizens need to realize that they are at fault, reflect on the happenings in the nation, sensitize themselves on how to improve the state of the nation. Then, major policies that will improve the state of the nation should be formulated and implemented.

In conclusion, this text has depicted that both government and citizens of a nation are responsible and accountable for the betterment of a nation. Therefore, government and citizens should take up the responsibility of making the nation great.