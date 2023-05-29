LCCI Implores Tinubu To Concentrate On Enhancing The Economy And Creating A Business-Friendly Environment 

Kings Nwachukwu May 29, 2023 0
Enhancing The Economy

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the incoming administration, which will be led by President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to concentrate on issues of immediate and critical importance to the business environment and the overall economy. There are only 24 hours until the inauguration of a new government.

In a statement, the director-general of LCCI, Chinyere Aloma, said that the ineffective and poorly executed policies and initiatives responsible for the current precarious and unstable economic environment.

“There are fiscal policy gaps, unsuitable monetary policies, and administrative inefficiencies which are inimical to the proper functioning of the economy. These should be reviewed and urgently reversed for immediate gains.“

“Areas of grave concern include non-unified exchange rates, incidences of market shocks, massive infrastructural deficits, and unsustainable debt burden. Another issue is the recently approved fiscal policy measures which are at variance with the pre-existing but fully agreed-on FPM roadmap 2022 – 2024,” she stated.

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency
Trending
President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

She thinks that government should continue to intervene in industries like manufacturing, export, and agriculture to increase the country’s ability to earn foreign currency.

“We urge the government to keep track of the plans to tackle the menace of oil theft and to boost oil exports.”

“The LCCI encourages the new government to tackle the issue of subsidy removal with alacrity and with its economic consciousness. The decision, however, must be combined with humaneness for the sake of the most vulnerable.”

“Security is an issue that must also be dealt with in order to ensure a conducive investment climate,” she added.

Aloma continued by saying that the government ought to aid industries whose contributions to the GDP are declining as well as those whose value chains are domesticated.

“Some of the policies implemented by the outgoing regime might have been well-intentioned, however, implementation was a challenge,” she concluded.

Kings Nwachukwu

See author's posts

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Petroleum Industry Act

11Plc Offers Optimism For Future Deregulatory Action

Iken May 29, 2023 0
Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric Provides Energy Solutions For Secure Installations

Ken Ibenne May 29, 2023 0
Lagos Free Zone

Lagos Free Zone Aims To Contribute $12 Billion To GDP

Kings Nwachukwu May 26, 2023 0
uba

UBA Invests $1 Billion Towards Financing Infrastructure

Iken May 26, 2023 0
CBN

The Stock Market Declines By 0.20 Percent Due to CBN’s 0.5% Rate Hike

Ken Ibenne May 26, 2023 0
Green Growth

AfDB Mobilizes Business Sector In Support Of $20 Billion Green Growth Projects

Iken May 25, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

President Tinubu

President Tinubu and early signs of ‘absentia’ presidency

Eze Jude Ogechukwu May 29, 2023 0
Enhancing The Economy

LCCI Implores Tinubu To Concentrate On Enhancing The Economy And Creating A Business-Friendly Environment 

Kings Nwachukwu May 29, 2023 0
Petroleum Industry Act

11Plc Offers Optimism For Future Deregulatory Action

Iken May 29, 2023 0
Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric Provides Energy Solutions For Secure Installations

Ken Ibenne May 29, 2023 0

Tinubu To Unveil Ministers, Others Within 60 Days – James Faleke 

Adekunle Taofeek May 29, 2023 0