“Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Psalms 49:15)

Beloved of God, where are you laying your treasures today?

God’s Word tells us to not lay up our treasures on earth. For everything in our physical world will eventually fade away. Nothing truly lasts in this material world.

So why do we put our trust in them?

Whether it’s money, stocks, gold, or precious stones. None of these riches lasts.

The Bible tells us to lay our treasures in heaven instead.

But what does that mean?

Now some preachers will tell you that it means you should give them more money, and in return, you’ll have more treasure in heaven.

But how can that be? I submit to you that they themselves are trying to lay up treasures on earth. For Jesus has never equated the amount of money you give to the church to the amount of treasure you have in heaven.

The truth is, spiritual treasures are laid up spiritually. For flesh gives birth to flesh, but the Spirit gives birth to spirit.

You’re laying up treasures in heaven when you fill your spirit with God’s Word.

Meditate on His promises. Pray according to His will. Give praises to Him.

Most of all, get to know just how good He really is.

And as your faith grows, so will your treasure in heaven.

Was it not said in the Bible that the Kingdom of God is within you? Therefore, fill up your inner storehouses with the treasures of God (His precious promises).

And most importantly, remember to keep God’s most precious treasure (Jesus Christ) close to your heart.

When your spirit is richly filled with Jesus’ life and God’s promises, you’ll find that no matter what happens in the material world, you’ll still be blessed.

War may break out, the stock market may crash, all hell may be loose and you still would walk in the blessings and favour of God.

This is the treasure that can’t be taken away from you. And where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.

Be Greatly Blessed.

*Prayer:*

Father, teach me to lay up my treasures in heaven, and not in the world.

For your promises are sweeter than honey and finer than gold.

The treasures of the earth may rot and decay, but your promises will never fade.

I put my trust in you today Lord. I’ll no longer chase after the illusions of this world.

You’ve already given me the true Treasure of Heaven, Jesus Christ.

Help me to keep close Him, and your promises close to my heart.

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!