Lawyers, journalists, others halted from witnessing terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu’s trial.

Lawyers, journalists, others halted from witnessing terrorist negotiator, Tukur Mamu trial.

Lawyers, and litigants, including journalists, were, on Friday, ordered to vacate the Courtroom 7 of a Federal High Court (FHC), Abuja where the trial of Tukur Mamu, was holding.

When the matter was called, E.A Kaswe, counsel from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), who prosecutes the case on behalf of the Federal Government, told the court that their witnesses were in court for the trial.

Kaswe then urged Justice Inyang Ekwo to enforce the order granted the prosecution on Wednesday when the matter came up

“May I humbly ask the court to enforce the order granted for all parties not party to the suit to vacate the court,” he prayed.

Justuce Ekwo, who granted the prayer, ordered everyone to vacate the court, except parties in the suit.

“Meanwhile, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Ekwo on Wednesday granted the FG’s application to protect witnesses lined up in the prosecution of Mamu. He is being tried over his alleged relationship with terrorists involved in last year’s attack on a Kaduna-bound train.”

The judge granted the application following an ex-parte motion moved by Kaswe to the effect.

Mamu, a former terrorists’ negotiator, was, on March 21, arraigned by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation on 10 counts bordering on terrorism financing, especially on the recent Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The court, on April 27, also declined to grant him bail on grounds of ill-health.