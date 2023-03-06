The Akure branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). has threatened to order its members to boycott court sittings over demand of what they termed illegal fees at the courts’ registries.

Hence, It has issued a 15-day ultimatum to the Ondo Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, to address the issue.

This was communicated through n a letter signed by NBA Chairman, Akure Branch, Olabanjo Ayenakin, it called for the intervention of the Chief Judge to the excesses emanating from the registries.

According to the letter“Most of the registries and courts in the High Court and Magistrate Courts always complain of lack of files for originating processes and exhibits.”

“The officers in the registry always result to collecting money from counsel and litigants for the purchase of files for keeping exhibits and commencing cases.”

It concluded by stating “The additional costs for red wafers are not contained in the Ondo State High Court Civil Procedure Rules. The said fee is a hidden charge and same is unacceptable and illegal.

“We have resolved to boycott the courts in Ondo State, and this we shall do in agreement with other branches of the Bar.

