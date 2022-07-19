The first rule in Legal matter, especially criminal matter, is to stop talking.

You will achieve very little or nothing by talking, even if you say the right things it will only help you on Social media and not the Court; because once the case starts the statement made during such period MAY not be admissible in your favour but MAY be admissible against you.

(See Section 83(3) Evidence Act on Statements made in anticipation or pending a Court Action)

It is common sense that when you are in a hole and wants to get out, then you stop digging.

It’s not the easiest thing for a Lawyer to have clients like portable.

Portable will say everything his Lawyers advised him not to say, and then thereafter add that his Lawyers has told him not to say it but he has said it. 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

When Lawyer has a client like portable, the real work is to ensure that he doesn’t talk, which is as hard as asking him not to breathe 😂😂😅

Simply because once he does, then all your Legal strategy to help his case is in the potopoto.

It’s a roller coaster, your job is to be his Lawyer, but you will turn into his emergency pastor ; praying he doesn’t wake up one sunny afternoon and go on IG live to make statements against his own interest 😂😂😂

Opatola Victor Esq