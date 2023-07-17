Lawyer Warns Ondo Appointees, Politicians Against Exploiting Akeredolu’s Health for Political opportunities

Renowned constitutional lawyer and rights activist, Dr Kayode Ajulo, OON, has strongly criticized the internal wrangling among Ondo State political appointees warning them against using Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s health condition as a means to bring disrepute to the image of the government and good people of the State.

In a statement, Ajulo described their actions as a national embarrassment and a result of an unhealthy thirst for power that hinders effective collaboration in the Governor’s absence.

Ajulo emphasized that Ondo’s appointees and politicians should refrain from capitalizing on Governor Akeredolu’s health challenges to create chaos in the state. He also urged the Acting Governor, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, to restore stability and ensure the smooth functioning of the government.

While acknowledging that anyone is entitled to run the government within the confines of the law, Ajulo stressed that the Acting Governor, Mr Ayedatiwa, is constitutionally responsible for governing the state in the absence of the Governor. He called upon Acting Governor Ayedatiwa to fulfil his constitutional obligations and rescue the state from its current state of disarray.

“The 1999 Constitution, as amended, empowers the Deputy Governor to assist the Governor in carrying out primary duties and allows for their replacement in the event of the Governor’s death, impeachment, absence, or illness. Thus, anyone impeding the Acting Governor from fulfilling his constitutional duties is acting against the law.” Ajulo asserted.