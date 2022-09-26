Human Rights Lawyer and Activist, Festus Ogun has frowned at Peter Obi’s visit to those that “destroyed ” Nigeria.

Sharing pictures, the Labour Party Presidential candidate had in a post on Facebook stated that he was joined by his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed to pay a visit to a Nigeria’s former president, Abdulsalami Abubakar on Sunday.

Obi wrote: “It was a pleasure and honour for me and my running mate, Dr Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, to be hosted by Nigeria’s military president, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, GCFR, at his home in Minna today.

“Gen. Abubakar is a true statesman with an abiding love for Nigeria who fueled our hope for a better future.”

In a swift reaction, Ogun decried Obi, suggesting that his actions do not portray that of someone who truly wants to save Nigeria.

Sharing the same pictures, Ogun wrote: “Anyone truly desirous of saving Nigeria from collapse cannot continue to seek “counsel” and “consultation” from those that completely destroyed this country.”