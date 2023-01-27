It was towering South African anti-apartheid hero Desmond Tutu who once quipped that if he was standing out in the crowd, it was because he was carried on the shoulders of others.

For Mr. Kenechukwu Nwosu,a legal practitioner and alumnus of the Law Faculty of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, it is not enough that the Faculty helped make him a ‘giant’ more than a decade ago, he is now out to make ‘giants’ himself by giving back.

This informed his recent announcement of an annual scholarship award to be given the best graduating student from the Faculty.

The scholarship known as ‘The Kenechukwu Nwosu Scholarship Award’ which is worth up to the princely sum of N400,000.00 will take care of the recipient’s school fees as well as other basic logistics at the Nigeria Law School.

On what inspired the scholarship, Mr. Nwosu who is the Principal of Onyii Akpamgbo and co, a thriving law firm based in Enugu, said : “I have seen people with good academic brains and skills but without funds to really actualize their dreams and also considering the expensive nature of our academic system.

I just decided to come up with this program to support the system positively.”

Mr. Nwosu who already doled out the first award in 2022 also revealed plans to increase the number of beneficiaries of the scholarship as well as cover the school fees of some law students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (NAU).

Indeed, it is so refreshing to see a young and patriotic Nigerian giving back to the society in spite of his modest means. Long may it continue!