The member representing Onitsha North Constituency Two, in Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Edward Ibuzo, during his birthday party in his Onitsha residence, reportedly ‘married’ no fewer than 250 widows who attended the occasion.

Ibuzo, a two-time state legislator, is seeking to represent Onitsha North and South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly and will be contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA during the 2023 General Election.

Addressing the widows, Ibuzo said he will not let the widows suffer as they have no other person to rely on but himself, as they did to their late husbands.

“Today that I am celebrating my birthday party, I have used it to have you as my wives because of your belief in me and support. You are all good wives and I have to treat you as my wives, no longer as widows.

“The 2023 general election is around the corner and since I am the candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, for Onitsha (North and South) Federal constituency, I expect all your votes will go for me as your husband.

“Presently, I am in the State House of Assembly for Onitsha North 2, and by your votes and others I will be at the Federal House of Representatives to serve you better.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As your husband, today I am empowering you with one wrapper for each widow (wife), bag of rice, garri, groundnut oil, salt, Maggi cubes, tin tomatoes, cash, among others.

“This is to help keep body and soul together and inform you that all hope is not lost by the death of your husbands, you have now gotten new husband and the marriage is divine,” he said.

The lawmaker stressed the need for him to be elected as the APGA candidate for the Green chamber, adding that the present lawmaker representing Onitsha Federal constituency has overstayed her welcome and needed to be changed for the better.

Recall that Ibuzo had earlier given free medicare and grants to widows and residents of his constituency, including building skill acquisition centres and offices for computer learning.

“I have also worked on some roads, secured landed property for school children and have almost 24 hour open office for easy contact with my constituents,” he stated further.

In her response on behalf of the widows, their leader, Mrs Ego Augustina, said that they have no regret to marry another husband since Ibuzo gave them all their needs and satisfaction.

“He is marrying us well, so we don’t need any other husband and we pray God to give him his heart desire which is to be at the Green chamber for more dividends of democracy to get to us.

“Hon. Ibuzo is a good man who takes good care of us. With him we no longer looked abandoned and now that he has accepted to marry us, 250 of us, we will give him all the necessary support for him to continue in his provision of dividends of democracy to us. We wish him more fruitful years as he celebrates his birthday”, she prayed.