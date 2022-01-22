Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, will be visiting Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital at the instance of Senator Bassey Akpan, representing Akwa Ibom North-East Senatorial District.

Lawan, who is also a top leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) will be coming to commission a multi-million naira sports complex in the state capital.

The facility is facilitated by Senator Akpan, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain who is also interested in the 2023 governorship race of the state.

Equally billed for inauguration in the community is a 1.3km road project also facilitated by Senator Akpan.

The multipurpose composite sports facility located in Ifa Ikot Akpan community, Uyo Local Government Area is among constituency projects to be commissioned during a thanksgiving service to be held on January 29, 2022 in Uyo.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, who does not appear to be supporting Senator Akpan’s governorship bid alongside PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu will among other top personalities grace the project commissioning.

The complex which will also serve as a community centre and youth development centre is located on two acres of land on the outskirts of Uyo metropolis along the airport road.

The multi-million naira complex among other facilities has a standard football field, basketball pitch, lawn tennis court, and a 1,500 capacity event centre. The complex also has an ICT hub, a dedicated transformer and a water treatment facility.

The other components include a bar, restaurant and a solar power support system.

A statement issued in Uyo, explained that the mini sports complex would also serve as a centre for promoting sporting activities among the constituents as well as other recreational activities.

A visit to the community by newsmen over the weekend showed that the once sleepy town was booming with heavy-duty construction activities which have reached advanced stages of completion.