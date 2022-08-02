‘How great is the love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! And that is what we are! The reason the world does not know us is that it did not know him.’ 1 John 3:1 (NIV).

How great is the Father’s love for us; a love beyond all comprehension and reason. Why should God love those who are so unworthy, so unlovable, so full of sin? God’s love for humankind is incomprehensible, yet unquestionable.

If we ever doubt God’s love for us, remember what Jesus did so that He could claim us as His own. God sent His only son to die on our behalf, so that we might experience His lavish love for us both now and in the future.

As believers, our self-worth is based on the fact that God loves us and calls us His children. ‘to all who received him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God’ (John 1:12). It takes the lavish love of the Father to make us His children. It is not our own doing, but entirely His. All who welcome Jesus Christ as Lord of their lives receive and live in the power of this lavish love.

In this life we will never know a love like God’s. No human is capable of offering us unconditional, constant and continuous love like God does. God’s love is totally unselfish; there are no hidden agendas or motives. His love is pure and righteous, good and kind. His love is always in our best interests, not His.

Prayer:

‘Heavenly Father help me to live fully in your love. Thank you that your love is greater than any other love I will ever know. Open my heart to receive more of your love.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Do we live in the lavish love of our Heavenly Father? This love is available to all who choose to believe in Christ and live fully for Him.

As God’s children, as part of His family, let’s live obediently and faithfully so that we might experience the fullness of God and His love in our life.

Be Greatly Blessed!