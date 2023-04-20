Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has banned students of the institution from driving or bringing cars to the campus.

According to a memo issued by the school registrar Dr. K.A. Ogunleye and sighted by the News Chronicle, the university reached the decision to address traffic accidents within the Campus.

Other measures taken by the university authority include the banning of vehicles with no registration number on campus and roadside parking.

“Vehicles owned by students are hereby banned from entering the university campus. Vehicles with no registration numbers are no longer allowed into the campus.

“Roadside parking of vehicles should stop forthwith. An unauthorised vehicle parked at various positions in the university should be taken out with immediate effect, failing which university security will take appropriate action on such vehicles,” the memo partly read.