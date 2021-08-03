Latest Job Vacancies Across Major Cities In Nigeria

Tuesday, August 03, 2021 About Us Advert Rates Contact Us

1. Marketing Executive – Full time (remote)

Requirements

At least 1 year experience in social media marketing

Strong communication and organisation skills

Experience with managing social media pages and running Facebook Ads

Salary: N100,000/mo.

To apply, send your CV with the subject ‘’Marketing Executive’’ to trainlancetalents@gmail.com and copy lindamodupeola1@gmail.com

2. Vivien: VACANCY!!

An MLT is urgently needed.

– Location: Ojodu berger and it’s axi.

– Experience: 1 year.

Interested persons should send a WhatsApp message directly to 08142651136 or careers@phs.com.ng.

Only shortlisted candidates would be contacted. Thank you

Great God:

Our client, a reputable Radio Station requires suitably qualified professionals to fill the following positions:

1) Finance Officer / Head of Finance

2) Head, Marketing and Sales

3) Marketing Executive

4) Marketing Assistant

Job Requirements

– Finance Officer

Qualification – BSc / HND with 5-7 years cognate experience in a media, service-oriented or Tax Consultancy firm.

– Head, Marketing and Sales

Qualification – BSc/HND with 8-10 years cognate experience from any reputable Radio/TV Station, advertising agency or fast-paced creative/public relations organization, with APCON certification.

– Marketing Executive

Qualification – BSc/HND with 5 years’ experience in a sub-managerial position from any reputable Radio/TV Station or Advertising Agency.

– Marketing Assistant

Qualification – WAEC with 5 credits in English, Mathematics and any three other subjects.

Kindly share CVs in word format to cvs@westfield-consulting.com

3. Queen Esohe: Graphics Designer (Remote)

N100k/mo

Please send your CV & portfolio to trainlancetalents@gmail.com.

Applicant must be experienced in minimalistic design and brand identity.

4. Marketing Executive

Full time (remote)

Requirements

At least 1 year experience in social media marketing

Strong communication and organisation skills

Experience with managing social media pages and running Facebook Ads

Salary: N100,000 – N200,000/mo.

To apply, send your CV with the subject ‘’Marketing Executive’’ to trainlancetalents@gmail.com.

5. Urgent Recruitment!!!

Role: Business Development Executive

Location: Ogudu, Ketu, Alapere, ojota, Oshodi

Allowance: very attractive

Requirements:

First degree in Social Sciences or any related field.

2 – 3 years’ experience in a printing press.

Interested candidates should send their CV to recruitment@hazonholdings.com

 

 

