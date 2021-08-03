Latest Job Vacancies Across Major Cities In Nigeria

375 views | Francis Azuka | August 3, 2021
1. Marketing Executive – Full time (remote)
Requirements
At least 1 year experience in social media marketing
Strong communication and organisation skills
Experience with managing social media pages and running Facebook Ads
Salary: N100,000/mo.
To apply, send your CV with the subject ‘’Marketing Executive’’ to trainlancetalents@gmail.com and copy lindamodupeola1@gmail.com
2. Vivien: VACANCY!!
An MLT is urgently needed.
– Location: Ojodu berger and it’s axi.
– Experience: 1 year.
Interested persons should send a WhatsApp message directly to 08142651136 or careers@phs.com.ng.
Only shortlisted candidates would be contacted. Thank you
Great God:
Our client, a reputable Radio Station requires suitably qualified professionals to fill the following positions:
1) Finance Officer / Head of Finance
2) Head, Marketing and Sales
3) Marketing Executive
4) Marketing Assistant
Job Requirements
– Finance Officer
Qualification – BSc / HND with 5-7 years cognate experience in a media, service-oriented or Tax Consultancy firm.
– Head, Marketing and Sales
Qualification – BSc/HND with 8-10 years cognate experience from any reputable Radio/TV Station, advertising agency or fast-paced creative/public relations organization, with APCON certification.
– Marketing Executive
Qualification – BSc/HND with 5 years’ experience in a sub-managerial position from any reputable Radio/TV Station or Advertising Agency.
– Marketing Assistant
Qualification – WAEC with 5 credits in English, Mathematics and any three other subjects.
Kindly share CVs in word format to cvs@westfield-consulting.com
3. Queen Esohe: Graphics Designer (Remote)
N100k/mo
Please send your CV & portfolio to trainlancetalents@gmail.com.
Applicant must be experienced in minimalistic design and brand identity.
4. Marketing Executive
Full time (remote)
Salary: N100,000 – N200,000/mo.
To apply, send your CV with the subject ‘’Marketing Executive’’ to trainlancetalents@gmail.com.
5. Urgent Recruitment!!!
Role: Business Development Executive
Location: Ogudu, Ketu, Alapere, ojota, Oshodi
Allowance: very attractive
Requirements:
First degree in Social Sciences or any related field.
2 – 3 years’ experience in a printing press.
Interested candidates should send their CV to recruitment@hazonholdings.com
