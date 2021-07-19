Jobs Near You

210 views | Francis Azuka | July 19, 2021
1. Great God:
HR Officer
Location: Ikeja Lagos
Responsibilities
Assist in talent acquisition and recruitment processes
Assist in conducting employee onboarding, Learning & development initiatives
Assist to provide support to employees in various HR-related topics such as leaves and compensation and resolve any issues that may arise
Assist in development and implementation of human resource policies
Assist to gather and analyze data with useful HR metrics
Maintain employee files and records in electronic and paper form
Ensure that new hire paperwork is completed and processed in the HRIS system.
Coordinates with Payroll, Leave, and Benefits specialists as needed to ensure the proper HR processing occurs for employees according to the program budget.
Assists in addressing employee relations issues.
Ensures that information changes and termination paperwork is completed and processed in HRIS system.
Other duties as assigned.
Job Requirement
First Degree from a reputable higher institution
CIPM, PHRi will be an added advantage
1-3 years’ experience in a similar role
Data analytics and reporting skill
Accuracy and attention to detail skill
Can work comfortably with Microsoft Office
Have excellent communication and people management skills
Interested Candidates should send fill this link https://lnkd.in/dnDn45a on or before July 23, 2021
2. Great God:
Job Title: Hair Stylist (4 Slots)
Our Client, that owns a Hair Brand is in need of an Experienced Hair Stylist.
We are looking for creative candidates with an eye for design for the position of hairstylist.
Job Description:
Ability to wig hair, curl wig, consulting clients on hair styling options, describing the benefits of different hair care products, persuading clients to buy their retail products.
Location: Salem, Lekki, Lagos
Gender: Not specified
Requirements:
– Candidates MUST reside in Lekki Phase 1 and its axis
– Must have a certain years of experience on the role.
Salary is Attractive
Qualified applicants should send their application to hireriteservice@gmail.com
3. Folasade Oluwakuse:
Good afternoon everyone.
A health consulting firm in Surulere is in need of a Project Manager to coordinate a 1-yr health project in Lagos and some other states.
– oversee all activities relating to the project
– coordinate all personnel, internal and external resources
– manage project progress and ensure all activities meet deadline
– process all project documentation and report delivery
– review and improve project activities/processes
– manage diverse teams within and outside Lagos
– secure growth opportunities and initiate new projects
– Degree in Business Administration or any related course
– a minimum of 3 years working experience in project management, business administration, human resources or business development.
– any experience in public health is an added advantage
Required Skills:
– Excellent written and verbal skills
– ability to multitask and pay attention to details
– good knowledge and application of technology
– ability to travel at short notice
– excellent leadership skills
Qualified and interested candidates should please send CVs to mobilehealth4all@gmail.com
4. Isaac
Needed: IT student
Location: Victoria Island
Are you an OND student in Electrical Electronics, Computer Science, Computer Engineering looking for a place for your One year Industrial Training.
Don’t look further,e.Stream Networks Limited, a connectivity solution company has a platform for you.
Qualified and Interested students should send their Industrial Training Letter and Cv to careers@estreamnetworks.net
5. Miss Temilade:
URGENT VACANCY
FarmPark is an Agric-business whose vision is to promote economic diversification in Nigeria away from crude oil and a mission to help you farm your way to prosperity.
FarmPark Limited is recruiting suitably qualified candidate to fill the vacancy below:
Job Title: Business Development Manager
Industry: Agriculture
Location: Chevron Drive, Lekki-Ajah, Lagos.
Key Responsibilities
– Responsible for managing different activities such as developing marketing plans, direct sales, client service, and effective strategies to drive sales growth.
– Develop a marketing communications plan including strategy, goals, budget and tactics
– Responsibilities include generating unique sales plans, creating engaging advertisements, emails, and promotional literature, developing pricing strategies, and meeting marketing and sales human resource objectives.
– Plays a key role in providing excellent customer service and growing company revenue, supervise and coordinate the schedules of the sales team to meet and exceed sales targets.
– Plays a key role in providing excellent customer service and growing company revenue.
Requirements
– First degree in Agriculture related courses
– Varied certifications to prove knowledge in business planning and development.
– Minimum of 5 years’ working experience
– Exposed to core areas of operations, sales & marketing
– Operations leadership experience
– Good knowledge of managing a similar business
– Project & operations planning and management experience
– Ability to take initiative and a self-starter
– Strong presentation skills
– Business analysis and market research skills
– Ability to develop new markets and business relationships
– Project & operations planning and management experience
Application Deadline: July 30,2021
Method of Application
Applicants should send their Cover letters and CVs to: careers@farmpark.ng using “Business Development Manager” as the subject of the email.
Remember me