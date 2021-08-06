Latest Job Openings In Nigeria

221 views | Francis Azuka | August 6, 2021
1. Norrenberger is an integrated financial services group with components licensed by the CBN and SEC, providing Investment banking, Advisory, Fund and Investment Management and Foreign Exchange services.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Finance Officer
Location: Abuja (FCT)
Overview
– The Finance Officer will undertake all aspects of financial management, including corporate accounting, regulatory and financial reporting, and budget and forecasts preparation.
– The Finance Officer’s responsibilities will also include tax management and administration, performance management and act as a consultant for senior managers, conducting cost and revenues analyses.
Responsibilities
– Manage all accounting operations including Billing, A/R, A/P, GL and Counsel, Cost Accounting, Inventory Accounting and Revenue Recognition
– Coordinate and direct the preparation of the budget and financial forecasts and report variances
– Prepare and publish timely monthly financial statements
– Coordinate the preparation of regulatory reporting
– Research technical accounting issues for compliance
– Support month-end and year-end close process
– Ensure quality control over financial transactions and financial reporting
– Manage and comply with local, state, and federal government reporting requirements and tax filings
– Develop and document business processes and accounting policies to maintain and strengthen internal controls
– Developing financial strategy, including risk minimization plans and opportunity forecasting
– High-level financial reporting and analysis
– Regular budget consolidation
– Cash flow management
– Preparing company tax and BAS statements
– Ensuring compliance with statutory law and financial regulations
Requirements
– Minimum of Second Class Degree in Accounting or Finance. Master’s Degree is an added advantage.
– Chartered Accountant (ACA/ACCA) with minimum of 7-8 years working experience in the finance sector- Commercial Bank, Investment banks, Merchant Bank, Finance House or National Microfinance Bank.
– Experience with financial reporting requirements- IFRS and IAS
– Knowledge of accounting and financial reporting standards- IFRS
– Use of Core Banking Application
– Vast across accounting and finance spectrum- Financial, Management, Tax, Audit and financial investigation.
Application Closing Date
9th August, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should kindly share their updated CV to: recruitment@norrenberger.com using the Job Title as the subject of the mail.
2. eHealth4everyone is a digital health enterprise based in Nigeria (Africa) contributing to health service delivery using data science and information technology. At ehealth4everyone, our goal is saving lives and our approach is information and technology. We believe that if health is a right, proven digital health solutions and expertise such as ours should not be a privilege.
Job Title: Excel Data Analyst
Location: Garki 2, Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
– We are looking for an Excel Data Analyst who has an Advanced MS Excel skill
– Proven ability to create interactive dashboards, views and reports on large and complex data sets using advanced capabilities including, but not limited to Advanced functions, Interactive Tools, Interactive and Static Charting, Power Query / Power View, Symbols & Conditional Formatting, Macros and Ability to write SQL against various database management systems.
– Should be able to work independently and with little or no supervision.
Qualifications
– A Degree in Data Science, Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Economics or other relevant field is required
Experience and Skills:
– At least one year Data Analysis experience using Microsoft Excel. Knowledge of statistical methodologies is an added advantage.
– Excellent numerical and analytical skills are required.
– He/she must have an excellent written, oral, data and graphical communication skills.
– Strong math, logic and statistical skills.
Application Closing Date
19th August, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply online
3. File Solutions Limited – Our identity management solutions allow organizations to meet the evolving needs to authenticate and verify identities by enabling secure access to online resources and protecting the digital interactions of employees, partners, and customers with market-leading strong authentication and digital signing products. At File Solutions Limited, we work with strategic partners to deliver state-of-the-art software solutions that include e-commerce, e-payments and biometric devices used in enrolment and authentication environments.
Job Title: Office Assistant
Location: Abuja
Job Purpose
– Manages general office duties to ensure company processes run smoothly. Assists with director duties and corresponds with clients, customers, and vendors.
Job Duties
– Performs clerical duties, including, but not limited to, mailing and filing correspondence, preparing payrolls, placing orders, and answering calls.
– Interacts with clients, visitors, and vendors.
– Sorts and distributes incoming mail.
– Arranges meetings by reserving rooms and managing refreshments.
– Types correspondence, meeting notes, and forms among other documents.
– Photocopies, scans, and files appropriate documents.
– Edits documents for accuracy.
– Maintains accurate records and enters data.
– Assists with organising events when necessary.
– Conducts research and compiles data.
– Signs for delivered packages and distributes them to the appropriate recipient.
– Maintains financial database records.
– Covers reception upon occasion.
– Maintains stock of supplies by anticipating work requirements, ordering supplies, and distributing supplies where necessary
-Answers customer questions and confirms customer orders
– Engages in educational opportunities as needed.
— Performs additional duties when required, including drafting brochures and organising the filing system.
Skills and Qualifications
– Previous Experience in a Related Field Preferred
– Self-Driven; Excellent Customer Care Skills
– Exceptional Communication Skills
– Ability to Maintain a Strict Level of Confidence
– Proficiency in Microsoft Office Programs
– Attention to Detail
– Professional Appearance
– Excellent Typing Skills
– Strong Problem-Solving Skills
– Excellent Organisational Skills
– Highly Motivated and Ability to Prioritize Efficiently
– Ability to Work Alone or As Part of a Team
– Enthusiastic and Reliable
– Knowledge of Basic Office Management Procedures
– Reliable
– He/she must possess a minimum of OND in Secretarial / Office Management or Social Science related courses.
Application Closing Date
20th August, 2021.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: cbalogun@filesolutions.com.ng using the Job Title as the subject of the e-mail.
4. File Solutions Limited – Our identity management solutions allow organizations to meet the evolving needs to authenticate and verify identities by enabling secure access to online resources and protecting the digital interactions of employees, partners, and customers with market-leading strong authentication and digital signing products. At File Solutions Limited, we work with strategic partners to deliver state-of-the-art software solutions that include e-commerce, e-payments and biometric devices used in enrolment and authentication environments.
Job Title: Accountant
Location: Abuja
Employment Type: Full-time
Duties and Responsibilities
Preparing accounts and tax returns
Monitoring spending and budgets
Auditing and analysing financial performance
Financial forecasting and risk analysis
Advising on how to reduce costs and increase profits
Compiling and presenting financial and budget reports
Ensure that financial statements and records comply with laws and regulations
Keeping account books and systems up to date.
Method of Application
Interesed and qualified candidates should send their CV to: cbalogun@filesolutions.com.ng using the job title as the subject of the mail.
5. Rossland Screening Solutions – Our client, a Real Estate Company, is recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Head of Administration
Location: Life Camp, Abuja
Employment Type: Full-time
– Graduate of Administration, Secretariat Studies, management, etc.
– 7 years experience and professional qualifications.
Salary
N2,400,000 annually
Application Closing Date
2nd September, 2021.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: jobs.rossland@gmail.com using the Job Title and Location as the subject of the e-mail.
Note
Candidates around Life Camp, Abuja will be preferred.
Only qualified candidates that meets the requirements should apply.
Remember me