Latest High Paying Jobs In Nigerian Cities

355 views | Francis Azuka | July 22, 2021
1. Our Client is a Business Mogul that has interest in the Education sector, FMCG, Hotels etc in Abuja. We are looking to recruit a Personal Assistant.
Responsibilities:
– Acting as a first point of contact: dealing with correspondence and phone calls
– Managing diaries and organising meetings and appointments, often controlling access to the manager/executive
– Booking and arranging travel, transport and accommodation
– Reminding the manager/executive of important tasks and deadlines
– Typing, compiling and preparing reports, presentations and correspondence
– managing databases and filing systems
– Implementing and maintaining procedures/administrative systems
Liaising with staff, suppliers and clients
– Collating and filing expenses
– Miscellaneous tasks to support the manager, which will vary according to the sector and to the manager’s remit, eg completing some corporate governance reporting (to ensure that the business is being run properly and complying with legislation and regulations) or conducting research.
Requirements/Qualifications
Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a full time Personal Assistant
Discretion and trustworthiness: you will often be party of confidential information
Flexibility and adaptability
Good oral and written communication skills
Organisational skills and the ability to multitask
The ability to be proactive and take the initiative
Tact and diplomacy
Communication skills
A knowledge of standard software packages and the ability to learn company-specific software if required.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV in PDF to abujajobs.eden(a)gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
Salary Range: N100,000 – N150,000
Application Deadline: 31/07/2021
Job Types: Full-time, Permanent
Pay: ₦100,000.00 – ₦150,000.00 per month
Experience:
Administrative/Secretarial: 3 years (Required)
2. IT Support / Network Administrator Job at Techspecialist Consulting Limit
Techspecialist Consulting Limited – Founded in 2008, Techspecialist Consulting Limited operates information and communication technology (ICT) systems for multinational corporations, public and private sector institutions. As a technology intensive corporation geared to deliver state-of-the-art solutions in areas of integrated business solutions, system applications, product development, Internet/Intranet applications and communication & network management services, we pride ourselves in offering corporate and business customers integrated solutions for the networked future of business and society.
With over a decade in the IT industry, we provide best-fit technology advisory, custom software solutions and infrastructure services while adopting industry best practice to deliver best breed technology interventions to transform organization business outlook be it the public or private sector or development organizations
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Position: IT Support / Network Administrator
Job Location: Abuja (FCT)
Employment Type: Full-time
Expected Start Date: 1st August, 2021.
Job Description (Roles and Responsibilities)
– The role requires a solid understanding of network implementation, End-User support and the successful candidate will provide overall support and network architecture design and monitoring of our client’s IT infrastructure.
– He/She shall be responsible for monitoring the network to proactively identify network issues, IT security issues, and cyber threats.
– Proactive IT onboarding of new internal staff members joining the organization.
Below are the key responsibilities for this role:
– Provide IT training and awareness to staff, give clear instruction, help, and support to users.
– Providing a high-quality support experience for users during and after the hours of operation.
– Fulfilling any IT service requests in line with the customer expectations and needs.
Providing telephone support remotely, help to resolve IT issues through effective diagnosis, technical actions and customer focus.
– Assists in network planning, design, and optimization. Modify network design and architecture to ensure compliance.
– Assists in strategies for network systems solutions using current and emerging technologies. Translates business requirements into network or process designs.
– Configure and maintain routers, switches, firewalls and remote access for the network systems.
– Configure and maintain wireless networks: wireless controllers, Access Points and other hardware.
– Providing assistance to users as it relates to servers, applications, LAN and WAN systems
– Configure and install various network devices and services (e.g., routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers, VPN, QoS)
– Perform network maintenance and system upgrades including service packs, patches, hot fixes and security configurations
– Provide Level-1/2 support and troubleshooting to resolve issues
– Select and implement security tools, policies, and procedures in conjunction with the company’s security team
– Undertake data network fault investigations in local and wide area environments, using information from multiple sources.
– Securing network systems by establishing and enforcing policies and defining and monitoring access.
– The support and administration of firewall environments in line with IT security policy.
– Upgrading data network equipment to the latest stable firmware
– Releases the configuration of routing and switching equipment
– Takes part in the day-to-day operational activities including occasional first level diagnostic support and scheduling upgrades.
– Applying IT knowledge and experience to troubleshoot and support technical issues with in-house tools, software and hardware.
– Clearly captures and records appropriate and relevant technical information within the service management toolset
– Capture and document new learnings and knowledge, sharing this insight with colleagues to help them for current and future needs.
– Support and troubleshoot audio and video teleconferencing tools
Requirements
– Ability to support remote and on-site workers using a variety of current communication technologies.
– Demonstrable experience providing both face to face and remote telephony-based customer service and IT technical support.
– Experience with end user support, desktop support, and technical skills around Windows OS & Office365.
– Experience working in a busy environment under pressure dealing with colleagues or customers that require help, advice and IT technical support.
– At least 3 to 5 years work experience of installation, operation, and maintenance of Cisco equipment, specifically Switches, Routers, firewalls etc.
– Knowledge of the ITIL framework (or equivalent), the IT support lifecycle, associated methodologies and their practical application.
– Knowledge of Zendesk and other relevant IT service management toolsets desirable.
– Certification in Microsoft technologies is desirable
– VPNs, cloud and online web services, remote software management, firewalls, and general IT security.
– Knowledge of active directory is a must (AD, DNS, DHCP)
Qualifications
Relevant IT Degree or its equivalent (3 – 5 years post NYSC experience)
Industry certifications (specifically Microsoft and Cisco (CCNA))
ITIL certification would be an advantage.
Essential Skills, Knowledge and Competencies:
Hardware / Networking / Basic Computing
Web Application Security / CSRF / Authorization
Network Administration / Network Layer / Application Layer / IP / Routing / Subnet
Network Security / Spoofing Attack
Email Server / DNS / MX Record / Storage Systems / NAS
System Administration / RAID
Linux / Bash / Scheduling / Environmental Variable.
Personality Attributes:
Excellent communicator (verbal and written)
Self-starter
Exceptional in managing own time.
Organized and self-discipline
Exceptional people skills
Extroverted and outgoing.
Salary
From N175,000.00 per month.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: hr@techspecialistlimited.com using the Job Title as the subjct of the mail.
3. Hybrid Consultant Limited is a leading business and management consulting firm, serving clients across Africa. We are a leading provider of transformation, technology and outsourcing services. Professional Services firm operating in the knowledge industry and dedicated to building excellent delivery capability in organizations across Africa. Our goal is to partner with our clients to make them truly world class organizations.
Hybrid Consultant have global experience and are committed to building the capabilities of the region. In addition, Hybrid Consultant also possesses key global affiliations and working relationships with some of the world’s leading organizations in the areas of Project Management
Job Position: IT Consultant
Job Location: Ikeja, Lagos
Employment Type: Full-time
Responsibilities
We are looking for a knowledgeable IT Consultant to help people develop, use and integrate IT systems.
Understand customer requirements and business objectives
Provide strategic advice on using technology to achieve goals
Manage IT initiatives and collaborate with in-house technical staff
Design IT systems and networks ensuring the right architecture and functionality
Support new technology implementation
Train users in new and existing IT systems
Provide assistance with technical issues
Revise existing systems and suggest improvements
Produce reports.
– Sc / BA in Computer Science, IT or relevant field; M.Sc / MBA in Business will be a plus with 0 – 1 year work experience.
– Proven experience as IT Consultant
– Ability to troubleshoot hardware, software and network problems
– Experience with various operating systems and databases
– Experience in project management
– An analytical mind with problem-solving abilities
– A team player with excellent communication and presentation skills
– Customer service orientation
– Interpersonal skills.
Salary
N60,000 – N70,000 monthly.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV to: hybridconsultantlimited@gmail.com using the Job Title as the subject of the email.
4. Urgently hiring
The flagship SKIN101 CENTER is a full spectrum cosmetic medical and surgical facility with a medical spa, dermatology clinic and plastic surgery unit all under one roof.
Our focus is diagnosing and treating cosmetic and non-cosmetic skin conditions in all ages and also improving and enhancing physical appearance. We understand that people want to look as good as they feel and feel as good as they look. SKIN101 brings a unique and holistic approach to looking and feeling good by providing highly individualized and customized plans that utilize a single treatment, or combination of treatments across board from the variety of aesthetic, anti-ageing and surgical options available at the facility.
Our wide range of services are world standard, using the latest technology and science with astute professionals, to meet even the most difficult needs and the most challenging cases.
We are looking for an Accountant to manage all financial transactions, from fixed payments and variable expenses to bank deposits and budgets. Accountant responsibilities include auditing financial documents and procedures, reconciling bank statements and calculating tax payments and returns. To be successful in this role, you should have previous experience with bookkeeping and a flair for spotting numerical mistakes. Ultimately, you will provide us with accurate quantitative information on the financial position, liquidity and cash flows of our business, while ensuring we’re compliant with all tax regulations.
Job Title: Accountant
Location: Abuja
Salary: Attractive
Job Type: Full Time
Experience: 5 years
Qualification: HND/BSc/MSc
Manage all accounting transactions
Prepare Skin101’s Budget and Cashflow Projections
Publish financial statements in time
Liaise with tax authorities, filing of VAT returns, PAYE, NHF and pension remittance
Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings
Reconcile accounts payable and receivable
Ensure timely bank payments
Compute taxes and prepare tax returns
Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements
Report on the company’s financial health and liquidity
Audit financial transactions and documents
Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups when necessary
Comply with financial policies and regulations
Qualifications/Skills/Experience
– Work experience as an Accountant
– Excellent knowledge of accounting regulations and procedures, including the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
– BSc in Accounting, Finance or relevant degree
– Master’s degree will be an added advantage.
– Must be a registered member of an accounting professional body (ICAN/ACCA)
– A minimum of 5 (five) years of progressively responsible experience in overseeing financial operations and management of large-scale, complex development activities.
– Demonstrated experience with coordinating, analyzing and reporting financial performance, financial forecasting, and budget variance analysis.
– Hands-on experience with accounting software
– Advanced MS Excel skills
– Strong attention to detail and good analytical skills
How to apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV, cover letter and a recent coloured passport photograph using the job title as the subject. The application closes on 2nd August 2021. Only qualified candidates would be contacted.
Accounting: 5 years (Required)
Work Remotely:
No
Remember me