Latest high paying job vacancies

1. Doctor at Majoroh Hospital
– Respond to patients’ medical problems by referring to their history, carrying out diagnosis, treatment, counseling, and referral, where necessary.
– Order lab tests and interprets the test results.
– Maintain confidentiality and impartiality at all times.
– Collect, record, and maintain sensitive patient information such as examination results, medical history, and reports.
– Perform minor surgeries.
– Explain procedures or prescribed treatments to patients.
– Liaise with medical professionals in the community and hospitals.
– Promote health education in conjunction with other health professionals.
– Meet targets set by the government for specified treatments eg. child immunization.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: majorohhospitaljobs@gmail.com using the position as subject of email.
Note: Never pay for any training, certificate, assessment, or testing to the recruiter.
2. Guinness Nigeria is the story of a truly successful company with a rich heritage and a great track record of growth and strong performance. Guinness Nigeria is not only regarded as an iconic African company, renowned internationally for its brands of unmatched quality, but also as a company that believes in enriching the communities within which it operates,…
Reward Manager
Ref No: JR1049658
Location: Ikeja, Lagos
Worker Type: Regular
Qualifications and Experience Required
Qualifications:
– A University Degree is mandatory.
– A Postgraduate Diploma or relevant HR professional qualification is an added advantage.
– An MBA is an added advantage.
Experience:
– At least 5 years relevant experience in either benefits administration or reward and recognition.
– Skills: Planning & Organisation skills, Analytical & Numerical skills, Administrative skills, Writing and Communication skills.
– Change management.
Barriers to Success in Role:
– Lack of numeracy and analytical skills
– Lack of change management skills
– Lack of planning and organising skills
– Lack of communication and writing skills
– Inability to collaborate with the HR team, 3rd party providers and Reward COE colleagues.
Method of ApplicationInterested and qualified? Go to Guinness Nigeria Plc on diageo.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com to apply
3. Hub coordinator(Programs) at Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative (YEDI)
Founded in 2011, YEDI is a not-for-profit organization that has benefitted over 200,000 young people in schools and community sites in Lagos, Abuja, Akwa-Ibom, and Ogun, with evidence-based programs designed to build young people’s assets, facilitate their access to health services, and promote their adherence to healthy behaviours. The YEDI model trains young adult mentors as community change agents to implement age-appropriate and gender-sensitive curricula that combine football metaphors and activities with high impact health information that engage youth and break down cultural barriers.
PROJECT DESCRIPTION
The Youth-powered Ecosystem to Advance Urban Adolescent Health (YPE4AH) award is a five year (May 2020 – May 2025) funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). It is being implemented by DAI in partnership with, Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative (YEDI), Women Friendly Initiative (WFI), Yellow Brick Road (YBR), and Grassroot Soccer (GRS). The program empowers young Nigerians to think about their futures differently and access the skills, social capital, and resources needed to realize their aspirations. The program works to improve the health and well-being of urban, low-income adolescents, ages 15 to 19, by increasing voluntary family planning uptake, situating family planning within a broader, more holistic context that encompasses: 1) enhancing youth life skills for healthy living and future planning; 2) fostering an enabling social and policy environment for adolescent health and development; and 3) increasing youth workforce readiness, job opportunities, and entrepreneurship to address socioeconomic determinants of adolescent health.
The youth-powered ecosystem centers on Youth Hubs—safe spaces for youth to seek and access FP and reproductive health (RH) information and referrals. YPE4AH will adapt and scale up evidence-based, high-impact SKILLZ curricula, which combine sports and fun-based activities and group sessions led by Youth Coaches/mentors to spur healthy behavior change and shift attitudes for more equitable gender sensitive norms.
YPE4AH recognizes the critical role that peers and near-peers play in decision making, values and attitude formation of adolescents, hence the need engage this group as Coaches on the project to share accurate information with adolescents in and around the Hubs as well as form a support system for positive and healthy choices in the community.
TASK & RESPONSIBILITIES
Technical/Managerial Tasks
– Under the supervision of the Program Manager/State Coordinator, develop schedule for activities in the Youth Hubs and monitor delivery.
– Responsible for day-to-day monitoring of the use of all assets, equipment and furniture.
– Responsible for coordinating the smooth running of the Hubs: SKILLZ, leadership, livelihood.
– Responsible for providing health related information/counselling, coordinating Referrals and other services for adolescents in the Hubs.
– Responsible for documentation of all Hub activities into designated tracking tools (collecting and filing service data and collating SKILLZ data from Youth coaches, Hub attendance register and feedback forms).
– Complete and submit monthly reports using approved monitoring and evaluation templates, including success stories.
Supervisory Tasks
– Deliver bi-weekly mentoring sessions for SKILLZ Coaches
– Support monthly Hub check-in and quarterly learning meeting
– Monitor participation of Adolescents in interventions by tracking their daily/periodic attendance.
– Collate and supervise the pre-and-post intervention test.
– Monitor and Supervise program delivery for quality, identify gaps and make recommendations for improvement.
– Monitor completion of deliverables by SKILLZ Coaches
Other Job-Related responsibilities
– Serve as a link between YPE4AH/YEDI staff and the SKILLZ Coaches
– Be a role model for adolescents in the community by demonstrating best practices for leadership, livelihoods, and accessing/adhering to family planning services.
– Stand against all forms of abuse and exploitation of project participants. A Coach will immediately report any suspicion or acts of abuse to the Hub Coordinator for action and referral.
– Participate in all training activities for the project- SKILLZ, Leadership, M&E.
– Undertake periodic trainings on US Abortion and FP Requirements, and Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance and Statutory Abortion Restrictions
– Ensure compliance of SKILLZ Coaches with Child Protection policies and Protecting Life in Global Health provision
– Deliver and facilitate sessions using the YPE4AH SKILLZ curriculum and other curricula as necessary.
– Together with YEDI YPE4AH Program and Training Managers/ State Coordinator, conduct training and refresher trainings for Coaches on the YPE4AH SKILLZ curriculums.
– Together with the Program Manager/ State Coordinator, lead community engagement efforts including stakeholder engagement, SKILLZ Holiday Camps, community, and mobile health outreaches.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
– Minimum of HND or First degree in health, social and behavioral sciences.
– At least 3 years working experience in programing and community level implementation.
– Experience of working with young people on sensitive topics including family planning, sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence, etc.
– Experience of monitoring and evaluation or capturing learning for projects.
– Ability to communicate in local language preferred by young people.
– Good organizational and planning skills
– Ability to write concise, analytical and accurate reports to meet agreed deadlines
– Excellent oral and written communications skills in English
– Good negotiation and interpersonal skills, ability to relate well and build a rapport with a diverse range of people.
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: recruitment@yedinaija.org using Hub coordinator (programs) – YPE4AH as subject of email.
4. Front Desk Receptionist at Tirta Ayu Spa Nigeria
Job Summary
We are looking for a smart and friendly receptionist to join our team! You will represent our spa by being the face and voice that greets clients upon their visit or phone call and will be responsible for the first impression we make. The ideal candidate should have a warm, friendly personality while also being very perceptive and disciplined.
Job Description
Responsible for greeting clients, answering telephones and responding to enquiries.
Responsible for taking bookings and scheduling appointments.
Check in spa clients for scheduled and walk-in appointments.
Answer customers’ questions and address complaints.
Responsible for cashiering, giving tours of the spa facility, promote services and product sales.
Handle cancellation of bookings and effective management of time.
At all times provide a positive and friendly attitude and appear professional and well-groomed when attending to clients.
Also ensure daily maintenance of the spa’s lobby/reception area.
Attend to some clerical duties that may be assigned.
Work Days – 6 days a week.
Job Requirements
Proven experience in customer service roles or relevant position.
Proficient in English (oral and written).
Strong communication and people skills.
Emotionally intelligent
Ability to work under pressure with little or no supervision.
Knowledge of and familiarity with spa etiquette.
Good knowledge of MS Word and Excel.
Good organizational and multi-tasking abilities.
Problem-solving skills.
A university degree.
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: hr@tirtaayuspa.com.ng using the position as subject of email.
5. Olam International was established in 1989 with 1 product in 1 country, trading cashew from Nigeria into India. Today we are a leading agri-business operating from seed to shelf in 65 countries, supplying food and industrial raw materials to over 13,800 customers worldwide. Our team of 23,000 employees has built a leadership position in many businesses .
Quality Manager, GrainsJob TypeFull TimeQualificationMBA/MSc/MAExperience7 – 12 yearsLocationOtherJob FieldManufacturing
Function: MATS
Sub-Function: Quality
Key Deliverables
Deliverables will be a balance of qualitative and quantitative measures aligned to MATS balanced scorecard. Example:
Trends in Quality related complaints
Absence of Quality and Food Safety related Incidents
New product developments
Responsibilities
Purpose:
Provide leadership for the Quality Assurance and Innovation Programs across the region through Olam Policies, Standards and Codes of Practice and to provide governance reporting that these requirements are implemented.
Key Accountabilities:
Ensure that all business activities within the MATS infrastructure comply to legal requirements of the country in which operations are conducted
Manage the regional Quality program ensuring that areas of risk are identified and agreed priorities delivered.
Directly support the MATS Quality VP Head through provision of expertise and as a specialized resource
Ensure that the requirements of the Food Safety Program are fully understood and provide assurance that the Standards are implemented and sustainable
Provide assurance that all materials purchased, and goods sold comply with the Quality Standards
Provide leadership and functional support to the MATS operations providing a health and safe workplace for all
Review all Event communications for appropriateness and completeness prior to sharing with the broader organization
Review all Quality related investigations to ensure true root cause has been identified.
Lead quality initiatives across the manufacturing facilities that impact positively on the policy commitments
Represent the business as appropriate in key forums and as the technical expert with relevant government authorities and interpret changes to their requirements.
Specific Roles in Nigeria
Implement a Quality culture in DFM plants and assist in the central quality team in CFM
Ensure that training plans are rolled and deployed to all departments with regards to all aspects of quality. 6 Sigma and Kaizen projects to be anchored
Planning for preparation of additives premixes inhouse as well as planning and costing
Develop new recipes for products in semolina, flour and Pasta
Complete analysis and shelf-life study of the developed products
Set up specifications and release criteria for new and existing developed products.
Ensure the quality consistency of final products by following up from Raw materials to finished goods.
Verify that all equipment are working and calibrated according to annual calibration plan to ensure correct results delivery.
Ensure the Implementation and Management of the Integrated Management System (GMP, ISO 9001:2015, FSMS 22000 and HACCP) leading to Certification
Ensure Specifications/ Standards, Checks lists and records, Documents available for all elements of QMS and food safety systems, documented in manuals.
Ensure compliance with all regulations and standards required by local law (SON, NAFDAC, Contractors, Customers, Health & Safety, Environmental, Product Quality, GMP, Labelling, Factory and Fire).
Pre-Requisites
Master’s Degree in Food Science, Chemical Engineering or related degree
7 to 12 years in Milling industry
Strong food science/chemistry/process skills. Knowledge of food science, nutrition, labeling regulations, ingredients functionality, and food processing.
In-depth knowledge in one or more of the key areas of Quality and QEHS
A skilled auditor of QEHS related management systems (ISO, BRC, FSSC)
The ability to work as a member of the MATS team
Understand the business and regional priorities
Good analytical and organizational skills, project management
Excellent communication and influencing skills
Passion to drive continuous improvement
Eagerness to seek and share best practice
MATS Competencies:
Cross Functional Orientation: Demonstrates ability to develop and execute MATS strategic priorities with customer focus, commercial mindset, QEHS approach and internal and external stakeholder engagement
Operational Excellence: Develops and executes manufacturing strategy, drives cost improvement initiatives, delivers benchmark production performance, sustains QEHS standards and drives plant improvement programs
Technical Services (Quality & R&D): Designs and delivers leading edge specs for manufacturing process while keeping abreast of latest technologies and developments. Collaborates & resolves product & technical issues meeting customer needs
Engineering Services: Implements and sustains engineering standards, leads asset reliability and performance improvements, Capex projects while also demonstrating knowledge & application of technical assessments & auditing skills
Planning, Distribution & Procurement: Develops & executes customer focused supply planning, scheduling and reconciliation within an S&OP process. Demonstrates market intelligence and analysis abilities and effectively selects, develops and manages contractual alliances and supplier relationships
Business & Leadership Focus: Knowledge & Inform Sharing; Information Technology Orientation; Managing Projects
Leading & Managing People; Influencing & Negotiating; Driving & Managing Change
Competency Proficiency Level:
P – Practitioner: Actively practices the competency, in day to day operations as well as to contributes to policy and strategic aspects of the function
K -Working Knowledge: Demonstrates knowledge and understanding of the competency in the operational as well as strategic context. Is able to build on existing knowledge and contribute to problem resolution when required
A – Appreciation: Demonstrates appreciation of the fundamentals and benefits of the competency within own area of work as well as other functions.
Method of Application Interested and qualified? Go to Olam Nigeria Limited on careers.olamgroup.com to apply
