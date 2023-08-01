Late Justice CC Nweze’s Home Local Government Council mourns his departure

The Executive Chairman of Udenu Local Government Council, Hon. Solomon I. Onah has expressed traumatic shock at the news of the passing of Late Justice Chima Centus Nweze JSC.

In a solemn statement released yesterday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity — Mr. Kelechi Okpe, and made available to news men at Obollo Afor, Hon. Onah, expressed deep condolences and paid glowing tribute to the late Justice of Supreme Court of Nigeria, who passed away last Saturday.

Late Dr. Nweze JSC, an eminent jurist and a distinguished member of the echelons of Nigerian judiciary, had a remarkable career serving the nation with integrity and unwavering dedication. His passing has left a void in the legal fraternity and community at large, prompting an outpouring of grief and admiration for his outstanding contributions to the justice system.

Hon. Solomon Onah, who himself possesses a profound respect for justice and the rule of law, expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of such a prominent legal luminary. Hon. Onah remarked that Justice Nweze’s demise marks an irreplaceable loss to the legal profession and constitutes a devastating blow to the nation’s justice system.

Dr. Nweze JSC, who died in a private hospital in Abuja at 64, hails from Umuezejor village, in Obollo Eke, Udenu LGA of Enugu State; was born on 25 September 1958.

He graduated with an LLB (Hons) from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1983, BL from the Nigerian Law School in 1984, LL.M in 1995, and a PhD in Law in 2001 from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Prior to his appointment as justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, he was a Justice of the Nigerian courts of appeal.

Nweze was sworn in on 29 October 2014, by Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar, the former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Recognized for his humility and passion for justice, Justice Nweze was highly regarded not only in Udenu LGA, but across Nigeria. His unwavering commitment to upholding the principles of justice and ensuring a fair society leaves behind a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

Underlining the impact of Late Justice CC Nweze’s work in Udenu LGA, Hon. Solomon Onah praised his tireless efforts in promoting the rule of law, ensuring justice for all members of society, and maintaining peace and order in the community. The Executive Chairman stated that Justice Nweze’s jurisprudential wisdom and fair-mindedness will be greatly missed by the legal fraternity and the people he served with utmost dedication.

The statement in part reads: “It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that I pen down this tribute to honor the life and legacy of Justice Chima Centus Nweze JSC, a worthy son of our Local Government Area. Just like Oscar Wilde pointed out: “Biography lends to death a new terror.” His passing on the night of Saturday, July 29, 2023 has left an indelible void in our hearts, as we mourn the loss of a legal luminary and a beacon of justice.

Justice Nweze was not only a distinguished jurist but also a man of impeccable character, humility, and integrity. His journey from our humble local government area in the rural neighborhood of Obollo, to the highest echelons of the Nigerian judiciary serves as an inspiration to us all. He exemplified the true essence of hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the pursuit of justice.”

As Udenu LGA mourns the loss of their illustrious son, Hon. Onah called on the entire community to stand united in honoring the memory of Justice Nweze. He urged residents to pay their last respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family in this difficult time.

Funeral arrangements for Justice CC Nweze are yet to be announced, and the LGA will be closely working with relevant stakeholders to ensure a befitting tribute is accorded to the late jurist.

The passing of Justice Nweze reminds us of the timeless truth that justice is a fundamental tenet of any civilized society. As Udenu LGA mourns this profound loss, it is essential that his legacy lives on through continued dedication to the principles and ideals he upheld throughout his distinguished career.