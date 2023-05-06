Chelsea has beaten Bournemouth 1-3 at full time at the Brooks Stadium. It is Lampard’s first win in seven matches since returning to the club as a caretaker. What an ease of breath it will be for the club as a whole.

Chelsea have suffered six games winless streak since the return of Frank Lampard

Gallagher scored the first goal in the 9th minute, firing the Blues to an early lead, his goal was neutralized in the 21st minute, making it a 1-1 scoreline. Chelsea had a frustrating game in which goals came in the late minutes from João Félix and Badiashile.

Chelsea, with 42 points, remain in the 11th spot and fairly not scared of relegation.