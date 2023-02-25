Awka

Despite all the assurances of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure smooth conduct of the 2023 General Elections, the exercise in Anambra was on Saturday marred by late arrival of electoral materials and personnel.

INEC had stated that accreditation and voting will start at the polling units by 8:30am.

However, in polling units in Awka North visited which included Central School, Mgbakwu 001 and the Community Secondary School, Isuaniocha, the materials arrived at about 10:33am, keeping the voters waiting for hours.

When Nodu Townhall Polling Unit 009 was visited at about 9:30am, same was the situation, despite the massive turnout.

At Isigwu-Nwagu Central School, Nanka in Orumba North LGA, Nise Secondary School and other places, late arrival of materials was also recorded while voters complained of incomplete materials.

A voter at Nodu townhall Okpuno, Justice Nweke regretted that the INEC has failed to live up to its promises, despite the way the people trusted them and trooped out for the exercise.

“What I have observed is that INEC is not ready for this exercise. I say this because of what we have experienced today.

“Look at the massive turnout here and tell me when they will accredit all these people and they vote. The implication is that many people will be disenfranchised.

“How would the people trust them again?” he queried.

An annoyed voter at Isigwu Nwagu Central school wondered how the people will ever trust INEC when they don’t keep to their words.

However, at Amatutu 002, the polling unit of the presidential candidate of labour party, Mr. Peter Obi, it was gathered that electoral materials arrived at about 8am while the first voter, did at about 8:46am.

When our correspondent arrived the place at about 11:03am, voting was in progress as people were being accredited smoothly.

Speaking after he voted alongside his wife, Margaret Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi observed that the process at the centre was seamless.

He however refused to give thumbs up to the INEC until he is briefed as to what is going on in other polling stations.

“From what I observed here today where I and my wife were accredited, this is smooth. However, I need to know what other Nigerians are facing in their various local government areas to be able to certify that the process is credible,” he said.

Obi said the election is very crucial for the nation as Nigeria is on the brink of collapse, saying Nigerians must understand that their choices should be one that will secure the future of the country.

