LASTMA Denies Involvement In Bus Burning Incident

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has denied any involvement in a bus burning incident in the Obanikoro area on Ikorodu Road as contained in a viral online video that falsely alleged complicity of its officials.

A statement signed by the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba sympathised with the vehicle owner but categorically denied the complicity of any of its officers in the incident, stressing that LASTMA patrol officers within the vicinity tried to assist in putting out the fire but were attacked by a mob.

He pointed out that the viral video lacked any evidence of LASTMA officers’ complicity or involvement, adding that those interviewed were neither eyewitnesses nor people directly involved in the incident but residents that did not witness the cause of the incident.

While decrying the unwarranted attacks on its officers across the State, Oreagba disclosed that the State Government will henceforth arrest and prosecute anyone attacking its officials while performing their statutory duties as enshrined in the law of the State or as directed.

The General Manager also advised reporters/bloggers to always conduct proper investigations and present facts rather than sentiments in their reportage to foster a peaceful and orderly society.