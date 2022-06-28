Wednesday, June 29, 2022
LASPPPA Seals 137 Property For Lack Of Building Permits

Francis Francis

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has revealed that no fewer than 137 property were sealed last week in different parts of the State by officials of its Monitoring and Compliance Unit.

The enforcement exercise took place within six District Offices of LASPPPA, namely Alimosho, Mosan Okunola, Egbe- Idimu, Ikotun-Igando, Agbado Oke-Odo and Ayobo-Ipaja.

Speaking about the exercise, the General Manager of the Authority, Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike stated that 12 property were sealed within the Alimosho District of LASPPPA while at Mosan Okunola 22 buildings were sealed.

“In Egbe-Idimu, 29 property were affected with another 32 sealed at Ikotun Igando. Also, in Ayobo-Ipaja and Agbado Oke-Odo, 25 and 17 buildings were sealed respectively. Some property were also sealed within the six District Offices”, he added.

The General Manager explained further that the affected structures were sealed contravened the State Physical Planning Regulations, adding that they were mostly residential buildings converted for commercial use without the necessary Permit and Approval.

Other sealed property, according to him, included Industrial, Institutional and Commercial buildings under construction that had no planning permits or approval and the erected structures did not conform to physical planning regulations.

Tpl. Osinaike, therefore, advised all Property Owners and Developers in Lagos State to employ the services of professionals in the built sector like Engineers, Builders, Architecture and Town Planners before building any structure.

