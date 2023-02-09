To ensure access to quality treatment, the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has provided free health insurance to the vulnerable in Ijede Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Speaking at the launch of the EKO Social Health Alliance (EKOSHA) Community Storm in the council, the general manager of LASHMA, Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, praised the governor for his support, particularly in providing special funds for the implementation of free health insurance coverage for the state’s most vulnerable citizens through EKOSHA, in accordance with the State Health Scheme (LSHS) law.

According to her, the effort is intended to offer a durable framework for the implementation of ILERA EKO free health coverage for the state’s most needy residents.

According to her, the program is a component of the agency’s plans to achieve statewide universal health coverage. She claims that the clause is consistent with Nigeria’s new National Health Insurance Act (NHIA), which makes health insurance compulsory.

She gave the assurance that the project would be at the forefront of promoting the inclusion of the vulnerable and preventing the disenfranchisement of local citizens in accessing high-quality, reasonably priced healthcare.

Dr. Zamba promised that in order to ensure EKOSHA’s presence in communities, it will work with local government areas and local council development areas.

The Lagos State Government’s Equity Fund and the Federal Government’s Basic Healthcare Provision Funds (BHCPF) will be used to identify vulnerable residents within the communities and facilitate their onboarding process, according to the spokeswoman, who claimed that 30 EKOSHA field officers have been hired. They will work with the community structures to do this.

According to the general manager, EKOSHA is also a pioneer in collaborating with the commercial sector to mobilize resources and give the most disadvantaged people economic empowerment so they may go up the economic ladder.

She said that First City Monument Bank would provide 1,000 Point of Sales (POS) systems to Ijede LCDA’s most disadvantaged residents in order to help them become financially independent and improve their economic standing.

In her remarks, Motunrayo Gbadebo-Alogba, the chairman of Ijede LCDA, praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Zamba for their admirable gesture at the start of the EKOSHA Community Storm at Ijede LCDA. She was represented by Vice Chairman Abdulaziz Femi Kabir.

She asserted that there is no question that the initiative will benefit the weak and enhance community members’ ability to live healthy lives.

The Chairman urged people enrolled to take advantage of the chance by going to the hospital when they were ill.

9 total views, 9 views today