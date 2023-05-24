LASG Vows to Provide World-Class Environment for Isale Akoka Residents

The Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA) has reiterated government commitment to providing a world-class living environment for the residents of Isale Akoka Community in the Bariga area of Somolu Local Government.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the residents of Isale Akoka to the agency, the General Manager of LASURA, Tpl. Ajibike Shomade informed them that the vision of the Lagos State Government is to provide a world-class environment that will attract tourists from all over the world to Isale Akoka.

She said, “Our vision is to develop a world-class environment for Isale Akoka Community, such as houses on the water as seen in Cape Verde to attract tourists from all over the world”.

“Though it is a long-term project that will be beneficiary to the community and an achievement to the state government, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has kicked started the process by graciously approving the construction of roads for accessibility which has commenced as it can be seen at Oremeji Street, Alhaji Yinusa Street and Ajayi Olaiya Street”.

Shomade assured the residents of Isale Akoka of constant engagement in the development of the physical plan of the area that will bring to fruition the vision”.

The Baale of Isale Akoka, High Chief Olufemi Adebanjo, Loye I, thanked the State Government for fulfilling the promise made before the general elections, adding that residents have started seeing contractors at work in the community.

He also congratulated the State Governor and his Deputy on their re-election into office.

The courtesy visit was facilitated by the Founder of Foot Print of David, Mr. Seun Awobajo, who has received the attention and support of the Lagos State Government on his educational and social services to school-aged children free of charge in the Isale Akoka area and its environ.

