The Lagos State Ministry of Education has urged administrators in all public and private schools in the State to step up safety measures towards reducing insecurity and untoward incidences.

The Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo, made the appeal in a statement issued to welcome students, teachers and school administrators to the beginning of a New Year and Second Term of Y2021/2022 School Session in Lagos State.

She directed school administrators to ensure that exposure of students to danger within the school premises are neutralised, while ensuring that all potential danger outside the walls of the schools is escalated to appropriate safety and enforcement agencies through stipulated channels.

Her words: “It is necessary to devise appropriate strategies to advance teachers/students interaction to gain insight and expose negative tendencies before they metamorphose into unfortunate situations. Adequate monitoring, especially as it affects boarding school students, should be instituted to prevent the incidence of bullying and all other vices on school premises”.

The Commissioner reiterated the warning of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu that bullying, cultism and other vices will not be tolerated in Lagos Schools, just as she enjoined school administrators to increase counselling of students against such vices.

All public and private schools in Lagos State are expected to resume for the 2nd term today for the Y2021/2022 school session.