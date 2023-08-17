LASG Unveils LAGFERRY’S E-Fleet Surveillance System 

As part of deliberate efforts by the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu in fulfilling its T. H. E. M. E. S PLUS Agenda to ensure sustainable water transportation service as a reliable mode of transportation, in the matrix of Multi-Modal Public Transportation Systems of Rail, Road amd Water, the Lagos State Government is adopting technology-driven water transportation with the unveiling of the Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) Electronic Fleet (E-Fleet) Surveillance System.

According to LAGFERRY’s Managing Director, Hon. Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun, the system was conceptualised to drive home the innovative dexterity of the present administration and justifies the steady investments by the State Government to make life abundantly meaningful for residents of Lagos State. This is one of the hallmarks of the resilience of the smart, megacity which Lagos typifies.

He said, “The E-Fleet Surveillance System, known as E-Fleet, is a functional real-time technology that tracks ferries and provides vital information, including the location, speed, condition and surrounding environment of the boats. This information will enable LAGFERRY to monitor and manage the operations of its fleet effectively 24/7, ensure passenger safety and confidence through installed tracking cameras, leading to improve ridership and help in the management of fuel to achieve maximum value”.

Speaking further on the significance of the E-Fleet Surveillance System, he averred that it is a milestone in the State Government’s drive towards a sustainable and efficient water transportation system that is in line with its goal to reduce traffic congestion on our roads and promote a multi-modal transportation system.

“As water Transportation is gradually becoming a culture among Lagosians, the adoption of technology-driven water transportation is a significant step in our efforts to modernise our transportation system. This is expected to provide a more convenient and safer mode of transportation for residents and visitors to the city, reduce road traffic congestion, harvest reliable data, contribute to the overall economic growth of the state and ensure sustainable water transportation system as the next frontier for Lagos Economy”, he stated.

While informing that the E-Fleet System will enhance safety control, ensure speedy response to emergencies and reinforce the passengers’ confidence in water transportation. Balogun explained that the adoption of the technology will undoubtedly strengthen its Agency’s capacity to deliver on its mandate.

The Managing Director maintained that the E-Fleet Surveillance System, is a robust technology which provides data on water traffic, boats performance, weather conditions, and other important information. It has its control centre at the Agency’s Operation Base at Mile 2 Terminal and is being constantly monitored by trained and competent professionals to underscore the commitment of the government to establish the industry’s standards in providing conducive environment for private sector investments.

LAGFERRY, which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu relaunched its commercial operations in February 2020 from Badore Terminal in Eti-Osa Local Government, has been steadily growing its fleet of watercraft to improve the water transportation infrastructure in Lagos.

With the adoption of the milestone E-Fleet Surveillance System, the first of it’s kind by any Ferry Operator in sub-saharan Africa, LAGFERRY is well-positioned to provide safe, reliable and efficient water transportation services to millions of people in Lagos and strive to achieve the Traffic Management and Transportation pillar of development as enshrined in the T. H. E. M. E. S PLUS Agenda.