LASG Unveils ‘Kampus Stars’ Reality Show

229 views | Francis Azuka | August 6, 2021
Lagos State Government has partnered with Content Warehouse Limited to unveil the ‘Kampus Stars’, a Reality TV Show for higher institutions in the State.
The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Solomon Bonu, while addressing a Press Conference about the Reality TV Show in Alausa, explained that the initiative is aimed at directing the attention of the youth population to productive and intellectually sound engagements.
He said ‘Kampus Stars’ was designed to engage the youths in vibrant projects that will deter them from negative activities, stressing that the reality show would further help curb the restiveness and exuberance presently ravaging the society.
“The introduction of this programme would help curb restiveness and exuberance that is presently ravaging our society. Contrary to the belief in some quarters, the Nigerian youths have the tendencies to excel in their areas of endeavours. Young Nigerians are quick to learn and take their learnt trade to the next level”, Bonu said.
Noting that the ‘Kampus Stars’ platform will showcase the innate talents of a lot of young folks, the Special Adviser maintained that the initiative will also complement several other youth-oriented projects and programmes already initiated, create employment opportunities, produce vibrant entrepreneurs and arouse intellectual debates among the citizenry.
The Project Coordinator of the TV Reality Show, a filmmaker, Mr. Ralph Nwadike, said the project was initiated to discover talents among students of all tertiary institutions in Lagos State.
Nwadike envisaged that identified talents in Universities, Polytechnics, Monotechnics and Colleges of Education would help to promote and project the richness of Lagos’ culture, arts and tourism. He said the show would be aired on television, cable and social media.
Also speaking at the event, a seasoned filmmaker, director and producer, Mr. Tade Ogidan, maintained that the legacy project would discover more talents, just as he noted that renowned actors like Femi Adebayo, RMD and Sola Shobowale were discovered from the film industry.
