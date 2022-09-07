The Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB) has partnered with the Indian Satellite TV giant, Zee World, through Zee Entertainment Enterprises Africa and Indian Ocean Islands, to create more opportunities for Nigerian Film and Video practitioners in the State.

The Executive Secretary of (LSFVCB), Mrs. Adebukola Agbaminoja, spoke about the development at a meeting organised by the Board for film and video practitioners as well as movie producers in Nigeria, expressing gratitude to Zee Africa and Indian Ocean Island team for the partnership.

She informed the gathering about the enormous support of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu for the sector through numerous policies and programmes, including the setting aside of a special Fund for the production of high-quality content that would appeal to the local and global audience, just as it adds value and growth to the industry.