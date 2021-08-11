LASG To Partner NITP On Sustainable Physical Planning

Alexa Ranking as of 11/08/21
The Lagos State Government has restated its readiness to partner with the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP) to realise the vision of making Lagos a sustainable smart city of choice.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, while welcoming an NITP delegation led by its National President, Tpl. Olutoyin Ayinde, on a courtesy call to the Ministry.
Salako stated that Government cherished the input and support of professional bodies, stressing that collaborative efforts were required to attain a livable, organised, orderly and sustainable physical environment in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda.
He said that the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, in upholding the essence and ethics of the Town Planning profession, evolved a smarter vision and mission and made other meaningful reforms such as the ongoing digitisation of its processes to optimise its services to the people.
“As ambassadors of the profession, we have been keeping the flag flying while latching on the impetus provided by the Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy pillar of the State Government agenda to do more and produce actions that benefit the State”, he said.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Development, Mr. Ganiyu Adele Ayuba, urged the institute to work closely with the government to resolve challenges of planning chasing development which should be the other way round.
He emphasised that all professional bodies must unite and cooperate with the State Government to ensure the sanctity of planning.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Abiola Kosegbe, urged the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners to help spearhead a mindset change among its members, who were supposed to provide solutions to the society.
Earlier, the NITP National President, Tpl. Olutoyin Ayinde said that the visit was to assess the status of physical planning in Lagos State and feel the pulse of members of the institute in the State Chapter.
While maintaining that town planning is key to governance, he called for a paradigm shift in the approach to planning in order to bequeath a livable and sustainable built environment.
“We must realise that to achieve a sustainable environment, planning is uncompromisable. We must begin to think about planning for the future and planning for all”, Tpl. Ayinde stated.
