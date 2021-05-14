204 views | Francis Azuka | May 14, 2021
As part of efforts to encourage innovation and creativity among students and ensure improved educational standards, the Lagos State Government is set to organise the EKO STEM Quiz Competition.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lagos State Lotteries Board (LSLB), Mr. Bashir Are made this known during a Press Briefing held recently at Protea Hotel, Ikeja.
According to him, about 1500 students are expected to write the preliminary examination for the quiz competition scheduled for Saturday, 15th May, 2021 across the State Local Government Areas and geared towards spurring secondary school students to greater academic performance.
While noting that candidates who sacked through th preliminary test will take the computer-based examination on 29th May, 2021, Are disclosed that the Board had to come up with a quiz that amplifies knowledge in a bid to prepare the younger generation for the future.
He emphasised that the only way to have a skilled labour force is to prepare the children from primary school through secondary, noting that in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of the State Government, the programme was designed to get young people interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“The essence of the quiz is to promote education as scholarship and other educational assistance would be given to winners. The exact cost for the scholarship can not be predetermined, because it depends on the school that would offer admission to those who will emerge winners,” Are said.
Emphasising that the State Government is taking education seriously, especially in the area of science and technology, the CEO noted that the challenge in Nigeria today is underemployment, adding that the area of demand in the contemporary economy has to be put into consideration.
In her remarks, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on State Lotteries, Ms. Funmi Olotu, said that the revenue generated by LSLB is paid into a Distribution Trust Fund, which is applied into the execution of good cause projects, including Infrastructure, Education, Environment, Social and Health
Olotu noted that the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, approved the EKO STEM Quiz in line with the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda of Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, adding that the inter-school Quiz Competition was designed to add entertainment to learning.
Speaking further, she said that the competition was created for senior secondary students in both the public and low-cost private schools in Lagos State, adding that 12 schools would be selected from the computer-based examination who will then proceed to the finals.
She further disclosed that two schools will compete monthly while winners will be selected over the next six months to compete and produce the final three schools, using the point-based method for each group.
The Director-General, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Mrs. Abiola Seriki-Ayeni, described the programme as a laudable initiative, noting that LSLB has put in so much to make it a reality.
She further said that Sustainable Development Goal 4 talks about quality education for all and expressed delight that the EKO STEM competition is all-encompassing.
The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Education, Ms. Ademola Salau expressed delight at the programme, adding that it was approved to boost the capacity of teachers and improve students’ creativity.
