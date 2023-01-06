The Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, has concluded plans to hold its second edition of the Police and Youth Dialogue with the theme: “The Police, Youth and The Law: Strategic Collaborations for A Safer Lagos”.

The dialogue session, according to the State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Olusegun Dawodu, is scheduled to hold from Tuesday, 10th January – Friday, 20th January, 2023 in all the five Administrative Divisions of the State and will be attended by relevant stakeholders including Youths and Officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Command.

According to Dawodu, “As a proactive government, the Sanwo-Olu administration understands the indispensable role of youth in enhancing and sustaining the security of life and property in a cosmopolitan city like Lagos. This explains why the approval of the Police Youth Dialogue was given in the Year 2021 when the maiden edition was held”.

“To further strengthen the collaboration and engagement between the Police and the Youth, our proactive Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu gave approval for the second edition, where the dialogue events will be held in all the five Administrative Divisions of the State”, he added.

Recall that the Police Youth Dialogue was one of the initiatives of the present administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu to nip in the bud any situation that could snowball into crisis by creating a platform that promotes mutual trust and friendly relationship between the Police and the Youth in Lagos State.