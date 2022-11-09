The Lagos State Government has said it will soon begin a clampdown on all unregistered vehicles plying Lagos roads in line with Sections 16 and 196 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018, as part of efforts to enhance the safety and protection of lives and property in the State.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, said the move became necessary in a bid to checkmate the activities of some criminal elements who had devised various strategies including the use of unregistered vehicles to attack unsuspecting members of the public, thereby making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to track or trace their movement.

Toriola explained that the number plate is a vital security feature of any vehicle as it is the only means of identifying the detail of vehicles that are registered in the database of the State Government.

The Permanent Secretary further revealed that the Law Enforcement Agencies will soon commence the confiscation of vehicles without number plates, known as unregistered vehicles and vehicles with covered number plates, in a bid to promote the safety and security of lives and property as well as restore sanity on Lagos roads.

He urged motorists who have been defiant to the State Traffic Law to make amends by registering their vehicles under the relevant Agencies including the Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) and the Vehicle Inspection Service (VIS) in order to prevent the seizure of their vehicles.

For individuals who are at the moment not willing to register their vehicles for one reason or another, Engr Toriola advised them to contact the MVAA for the issuance of a Temporary Vehicle Tag (TVT) in line with section 193 of the TSRL, 2018 pending their final decision on permanent registration or otherwise.

He, therefore, urged citizens to cooperate with the State Government in line with the Transport Sector Reform Law (TSRL), 2018, reiterating that the move will strengthen the security strategies already put in place by the State Government.