LASG Seeks NSCDC Collaboration on COVID-19, Security

The Lagos State Government has emphasised the need for a robust partnership with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in its quest to curb the spread of COVID-19 among the people and prevent further spread of the new variants ravaging the world.
The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Folashade Jaji, stated this during a courtesy visit by the new Lagos State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Eweka Edenabu Okoro and his team to her office in Alausa.
Mrs. Jaji said the collaboration is important in view of the daily influx of people searching for opportunities in the State, stressing that the delta variant of COVID-19 had been identified to be more infectious. She urged the Commandant to ensure people obey all the safety protocols established by the State and Federal Governments to curb the spread of the virus in public places, especially at event centres across the State.
While appreciating the Agency on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for helping to reduce crime in the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the State, she called for support in traffic management and protection of pipelines from vandals.
The SSG also requested that the Agency liaise with her Office during recruitment exercise as part of measures to ensure that genuine Lagos State indigenes fill the quota as being done by other para-military agencies.
She assured the Commandant of government’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for all Federal establishments in their operations as worthy stakeholders, promising to present their request before the Governor.
Earlier in his address, the new Lagos State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Eweka Edenabu Okoro, said the Agency has a presence in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in the State to maintain security.
While informing that the Corps had introduced modern means of protecting the pipelines from being vandalised by miscreants, he requested for land to be allocated to the Corps for building a permanent office that will accommodate the officers and their crime-fighting equipment.
The NSCDC is a para-military agency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria commissioned to provide measures against threat and any form of attack or disaster against the Nation and its citizenry.
