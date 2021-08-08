LASG restates commitment to safety on waterways

Alexa Ranking as of 08/08/21The News Chronicle Globally Ranked : 156031
The Lagos State Government (LASG) has restated its commitment to the safety of passengers, stressing that it is irrevocably devoted to building on the gains recorded in water transportation within the last two years.
The Managing Director, Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Mr. Ladi Balogun, who disclosed this during the LAGFERRY/Elivate 9ja weekly raffle draw promo tagged “Sailin N Smilin” at the Liverpool Jetty, Apapa, on Friday, added that the State government has deployed more boats and increased daily trips in order to provide safe, fast and reliable alternative mode of transportation for Lagosians.
He stated that to further improve safety on the waterways, the State government has embarked on the removal of abandoned wrecked ships, debris and unwanted objects to free the waterways of all encumbrance, as well as prevent erosion and degradation of the shorelines.
While noting that 15 new reinforced concrete jetties located within various riverine areas will be commissioned before the end of the year, Balogun maintained that LAGFERRY has raised the standard of ferry operations on the State’s waterways, emphasising that the Agency has not recorded any accident since inception.
Balogun also disclosed that all the Agency’s passengers are fully insured and that life-jackets are provided for everyone on all trips, stressing that the Sanwo-Olu-led administration is desirous of embracing additional strategic initiatives that would enhance water transportation.
According to him, “About 30 commercial routes on the waterways have been identified for dredging and channelisation by the present administration, while more jetties are being constructed as part of additional strategic initiatives to enhance water transportation in the State”.
While explaining that the “Sailin N Smilin” raffle promo was designed to increase commuters and boost water transportation in Lagos, the Managing Director averred that the Agency is witnessing daily increase in commuters as more Lagosians are being attracted to the waterways through the raffle draw promo that offers numerous prizes to those who buy LAGFERRY tickets.
“Since we started on 1st of July, 2021, we have taken the draws to many jetties like Ebute Ojo, CMS/Marina etc., and commuters have won different prizes such as Microwave Ovens, Deep Freezers, Standing Fans, Blenders, Electric Kettles and Life Jackets among others”, Balogun revealed.
A passenger, Oluwaseun Adu, who won a microwave oven, commended the Lagos State Government for paying unprecedented attention to water transportation by procuring more boats, constructing new jetties and rehabilitating existing ones.
Recall that the LAGFERRY/Elivate 9ja weekly raffle draw promo, which was kick-started at the Five Cowries Terminal Falomo in July, had been taken to several jetties to encourage Lagosians to participate in the grand finale of the raffle promo and a chance to win a grand prize of a Brand New Car on the 30th September, 2021.
