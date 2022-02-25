LASG releases diversion plan, as FG commences repair works on Eko bridge

Following the notification received from the Federal Ministry of Works on the commencement of comprehensive repair works on Eko Bridge (Alaka-Apongbon), the Lagos State Government has released a diversion plan covering the six-month duration of the project from Saturday, 5th of March, 2022.

A statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, said the diversion point is on the Apongbon bound lane of the bridge, adding that Articulated and Heavy Duty Trucks will be barred from using the route due to the nature of the repair works. Therefore, the trucks will be diverted to Costain Roundabout to access their desired destinations, while smaller vehicles inbound Apongbon from Alaka can still utilise the bridge during the course of the repair works.

He stated further that traffic guides will be mounted along the affected routes to help motorists navigate the axis during the construction, noting that the State Traffic Management Authority will be on ground to coordinate movement.

While lauding the citizenry for their continued understanding and patience amidst various ongoing road projects within the State, Oladeinde assured that the end result will be beneficial to all stakeholders.