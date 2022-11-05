Lagos State Government has restated its commitment to the promotion and awareness of children’s rights in the State in line with the “T.H.E.M.E.S” agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Administration.

The Director, Directorate of Citizen Rights (DCR), Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Ms. Adetutu Oshinusi disclosed this while speaking at a sensitisation programme organised by the directorate for students of Eva Adelaja Girls Senior Secondary School, Bariga and Ajayi Crowther Memorial Senior Grammar School, Bariga.

She explained that the sensitisation programme is in furtherance of the “One-Stop Child Justice Centre” initiative of the Ministry towards reducing the spate of child abuse in the State while ensuring that minors are protected from all forms of abuse and abusers.

The Director stated that the present administration, through the Ministry of Justice, is fully committed to promoting and advancing the rights of children in every part of Lagos State.

Her words: “We believe in the best interest of the child as the first and paramount consideration. We believe in the rights of our children to non-discrimination; to assurance of their best interests; to survival, development and protection; and to participation and self-expression”.

Oshinusi added that the State Government will continue to enhance the protection and support for vulnerable children through continuous sensitisation and campaign programmes.

The Director reassured participants that the present administration has all it takes to safeguard the rights of children in the state by ensuring the prompt arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of all forms of child abuse in society.

Principal Social Welfare Officer, DCR, Mr. Henry Adedeji, emphasised the importance of sensitising school children in the state to ensure that the students are aware of their basic human rights, the laws that protect them and the awareness to know specific agencies to report matters, whenever their rights are infringed upon.

Responding, the Principal of Eva Adelaja Girls Senior Secondary School, Mrs. Soyoye Oluyinka, expressed profound gratitude to the Lagos State Government and Ministry of Justice for promoting and extending the awareness of the Child Rights Law initiative to the students of the schools.

While urging the government on the need to do much more to ensure that no child is left behind in the advocacy, Oluyinka stated that it is the duty of every adult, especially parents and teachers, to ensure that all students are constantly monitored and guided on their individual rights as citizens of the State.