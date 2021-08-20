… Engages Federation of Construction Industry

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed the prohibition of illegal occupation of abandoned buildings and those under construction in the State.

The assertion was made by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako, while considering a plea by the Federation of Construction Industry (FOCI) for relaxation of the order, particularly in respect of building construction sites of its members.

The Commissioner explained that the population upsurge and security challenges across the country made it necessary to activate the physical planning law prohibiting the illegal occupation of abandoned buildings and others under construction to forestall security breaches by criminal elements, who used such buildings as hideouts and launch pad for crimes.

He said that the prohibition order issued on 30th April, 2021, restricted anyone from remaining in a construction site beyond 6p.m for the benefit of all residents.

However, considering the plea by FOCI for a concession on sites of its members in various parts of the State, Salako urged the advocacy group to draw up and present a proposal including a list of sites, workers, check-in and check-out time, health and safety measures among other responsibility matrix.

Likewise, he enjoined FOCI to work out an understanding with Community Development Associations in the different locations on the workability of the sought concession.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Federation, Engr. Olubunmi Adekoje, sought the understanding of the State Government for leniency on building construction sites of its members, numbering 42 in Lagos State, among which are Julius Berger and Hitech construction companies.

While promising cooperation to meet the requirements, Engr. Adekoje said that the body, established to advocate for its members, was compelled to seek the relief to reduce the stringent effects of the prohibition order on their businesses.