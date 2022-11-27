The Lagos State Government is investigating alleged corrupt practices by some operatives of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and the Lagos State Building Control Agency LASBCA).

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins said in Alausa that the action became necessary in order to find out the truth with regard to the allegation of malfeasance against LASPPPA/LASBCA staff in an investigative media report.

He said that Government was not oblivious to the fact that while the majority of staff act to uphold professionalism and good ethics, there might be a few others who compromise their position and collude with others to denigrate the system, adding that observers would do well to come up with the names of perpetrators to aid the investigation.

He said that the two Agencies have been directed to fish out the bad eggs within their fold, who were complicit in illegal building constructions, saying that such erring officers would be made to face punitive actions in line with the public service rule.

Bamgbose-Martins urged members of the public to embrace the ethos of building right and shun the temptation of engaging in underhand practices.

Whilst not ruling out the possibility of impersonation in the matter, he urged the public to be wary of miscreants who sometimes parade themselves as officers, adding that the Government had made it mandatory for all members of staff to have on them identity cards that are properly displayed for easy identification.

Recalling some of the steps taken by the State Government to ease the Planning Permit Approval process and enhance monitoring of the built environment, he said that Government had increased the number of LASPPPA/LASBCA District offices, devolve approval powers to the district level and embarked on the adoption of e-planning Permit and automation of processes of the Ministry and its Agencies to eradicate delays and remove undue interference in the approval process.

He added that the Administration of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the State, in line with its T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of making Lagos a 21st Century Economy, had prioritised citizens’ participation through massive sensitisation and the establishment of the Lagos State Physical Planning and Building Control Appeals Committee to hear petitions from members of the public on physical planning and building control infractions.

Other measures are the promotion of a whistleblowing policy, which allows Lagosians to report observed misdemeanors through various platforms including the State toll-free lines, 112 and 767 as well as the Lagos MPP&UD Mobile App on Google Play and Apple Store.