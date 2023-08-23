LASG pledges more support for Traditional Institutions, Festival

As part of efforts to harness the tourism potential of the State, the Lagos State Government has promised to continue to support traditional institutions and the hosting of indigenous festivals in Yorubaland.

Speaking at the Y2023 World Sango Festival in Oyo State, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture (LSCAC), Mr. Idowu Johnson assured participants that the State Government will continue supporting efforts aimed at promoting Yoruba culture and relieving the memories of Yoruba ancestors.

Johnson, who led a delegation from the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, also used the occasion to enjoin all Yoruba sons and daughters in all corners of the world not to forget their roots.

According to him, the Sango festival afforded the Lagos State contingent the opportunity to meet with tourists from other parts of the world with the intention of marketing the state’s tourism framework which is part of the state’s drive to take advantage of the tourism potentials of the state.

It should be noted that this is the third time that Lagos State will be represented at the festival which witnessed different cultural performances and games to showcase the richness and diversity of Yoruba culture and tradition.

At this year’s edition of the annual 9-day festival, Lagos State was well represented by Directors and staff of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture while a cultural dance display from Badagry Division, performed by the Cultural Dance Troupe of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, was one of the highlights of the event.

Recall that Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently declared August 20 as “Isese Day” in addition to declaring a public holiday to mark this year’s celebration in Lagos.