By Francis Francis

Lagos State Education District II, in conjunction with the United Nations Information Centre, has organised a symposium for Students of the District in commemoration of the Universal Human Rights Day, held at Gbagada Comprehensive Junior High School, Gbagada, Lagos.

The Tutorial-General/Permanent Secretary of the District, Mrs. Anike Adekanye disclosed that the event was designed to expose the young students to Universal Human Rights so as to equip them with adequate knowledge about their rights and obligation to the Nation.

Adekanye further stated that the Government of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu is committed to supporting and encouraging every idea and initiative that would impact the intellectual development of school children.

She urged the students to listen attentively to the experts from the National Human Rights Commission and the United Nations Information Centre who would be lecturing them on Universal Human Rights, Supremacy of Law and other related matters.

Mrs. Bolanle Olumekoh of the United Nations Information Centre spoke on the United Nations’ 30 articles on the Universal Human Rights declaration and the origination of the articles, adding that there are seven main human rights among many others.

Also speaking at the symposium, the representative of the National Human Rights Commission, Barrister Chinwendu Ugochukwu educated the students on the roles of the Commission in Nigeria.

He revealed that the Commission serves as an extra-judicial mechanism for the protection of human rights while providing an avenue for public enlightenment among others.