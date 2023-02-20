To continually improve transport operations in Lagos, the State Government has disclosed its plan to collaborate with the State Command of Man O’ War, in the area of intelligence gathering and enforcement.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola revealed this at the weekend while receiving the Lagos State Commander of the Organisation at Alausa, Ikeja, saying the partnership will complement the operations of Law Enforcement Officers in the State.

Toriola said that the transport sector is the wheel of any economy and to ensure the smooth running of the industry, it has to be free from all encumbrances such as traffic gridlock and street urchins’ activities. He added that Traffic Management needs total compliance which is why the State Government has continued to invest in technology and human enforcement to ensure citizens comply with traffic rules and regulations.

The Permanent Secretary reiterated the need to collaborate with the Voluntary Organisation to monitor road furniture in the State such as the signage, truck barriers, bus shelters and traffic lights which are sometimes vandalised by hoodlums. He also stressed the importance of working hand in hand with the body to dislodge the roads of hoodlums and illegal enforcement operatives across the State.

Responding, the State Commander of Man O’ War, Mr. Lucky Onimowo thanked the Permanent Secretary for the warm reception, expressing the readiness of the organisation to collaborate with the Ministry.

He said the presence of the organisation in all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the State will make the collaboration work effectively, stressing that Man O’ War will continue to work with all relevant agencies for the advancement of Lagos State.

