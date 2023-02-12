Worried by challenges some Lagosians, especially the vulnerable and less privileged are facing currently as a result of naira and fuel scarcity in the country, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday said the State Government will roll out food packs in the State through various bodies from Monday, to reduce the level of suffering and bring succour to them.

The Governor, who disclosed that the half price on buses, boats, Lagride and other public transportation using Cowry cards will be extended from the initial one week to continue for a long time, said his administration is working with the health sector to see how best the State can ameliorate the hardship being faced by Lagos residents.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke on Saturday at the Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria’s (CAN)

Inter-Denomination Divine Service (IDDS) 2022 held at the LAWNA Territorial Headquarters, Ketu in Lagos.

The Theme of the programme, which was attended by all the Christian blocs in Lagos State to pray for the State and Nigeria was “Peace be Still – Mark 4 vs 39.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was the Special Guest of Honour attended the event in the company of his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and members of the Lagos State Executive Council said his administration will continue to fight for the less privileged and the downtrodden to ensure that people are broken from shackles of poverty.

He said: “As your Governor, I cannot pretend that I don’t know that things are tough out there, there are many challenges that we all face. I come with a big heart to say to you that I share with my people and that is why we will be going back to Abuja until we do the right thing. We will not stop until we do the proper thing and ensure that our people are broken from the shackles of poverty. We will ensure that anybody that wants to bring us down in this country, God Almighty will not give them the space and the unity that holds us will continue to abide with us.

“As a government, because we feel the pains that we currently have, the half price on buses will continue for a very long time. I am working with the health sector to see what kind of succor we can give our people and in the coming days, I will be announcing that.

“We are making arrangements through various bodies to give food packs, decent food packs to all of the vulnerable people in our society, and from Monday, we will begin to bring them out in cartons and in different sizes so that we can reduce the level of suffering, bring some bit of succor and give people some hope and belief that before this whole thing blows over, at least they continue to live. That is what government should be doing and that is what we are going to do.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu also urged people to make the right choice in the forthcoming 2023 elections by re-electing him based on his administration’s track record of achievements in the last three and half years for the continuity of good governance in Lagos State.

The Governor described the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the best candidate among the presidential candidates based on his antecedents while at the helms of affairs as Governor of Lagos State for two terms of eight years and urged people to vote for him in the forthcoming February 25 presidential poll.

He said: “You will agree with me that given the challenges that lie ahead and the urgent task of moving the country, at a fast pace, on the path of progress, the most important qualities to be considered in electing our next leaders are capacity, capability, track record, integrity and the fear of God.

” As a government, we will continue to promote fairness, justice, and everything that will make life more comfortable for our people. We will remain committed to the goal of making the economy work for all; create opportunities for everyone to actualise their potential without discrimination such as ethnic affiliation, religious beliefs, or socio-economic circumstances.

“All we ask for is your mandate for us to continue the good works we are doing in Lagos State and also extend that mandate to the federal for a better nation. By His grace, Lagos State will continue to prosper while our nation will rise again and become a pride to the entire black race and humanity in Jesus’ name, amen. We will not pray in vain, while our labour of love in God’s vineyard will be adequately rewarded.”

Sanwo-Olu also charged religious leaders to continuously pray for the well-being and progress of Lagos State and Nigeria. “Prayer is the master key and there is no challenge that cannot be surmounted with prayers. Hence, I do not doubt the gathering of the Christian faithful in this interdenominational divine service to stand in the gap for our state and nation will definitely bring about the calmness, divine intervention, peace, and transformation we so much desired,” he said.

Speaking earlier the Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rt. Revd S.T.V. Adegbite, expressed Christian support for the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, declaring that “Our decision to pray and support them was not based on sentiments but rather on pragmatic, unassuming, forthright and accommodating leadership styles of Mr. Governor and his team.”

He also encouraged all Lagosians to ensure that they have their Permanent Voter Cards ready and vote on the day of elections for credible candidates, whose track records are visible and whose development acumen is noticeable.

The Lagos CAN Chairman also urged Nigerians to play their roles in ensuring that Nigeria remains one indivisible entity where justice and peace shall reign and where insecurity will be something of the past and killing will stop.

