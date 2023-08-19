LASG moves to bridge gap in housing sector

As part of strategic moves to bridge the skill gap in the housing sector, Lagos State has commenced a comprehensive training project targeted at Artisans and Craftsmen in the sector.

The skill acquisition programme which is tagged: “Master Craftsman Training Programme”, commenced yesterday in Alimosho and Ikorodu LGAs, and is designed to enable residents, mainly youths in the construction trades, to update their skills and acquire other competencies that will make them more employable and improve their economic well-being.

­­Speaking on the programme, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Kamar Olowoshago said the intensive training programme will be for six weeks. It will be a weekend programme that will be centered on critical construction trades such as Electrical Installation and Maintenance Works, Painting and Decorating, Plumbing and Pipe-Fitting, Carpentry and Furniture Making and Masonry (Block laying and Concreting).

“There will also be classes on connected areas such as Customer Relations, Information and Communication Technology and Health and Safety. The training will be conducted by experts in the field who will train and retrain participants based on current trends. Locations of the present training programme are at Ikotun in Alimosho LGA and Ikorodu in Ikorodu LGA”, he added.

He revealed that the training is open to residents that are above 18 years and applicants must have evidence of being registered with the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA). They must also have basic training in the skills, either in technical colleges or through the informal apprenticeship method.

According to him, the selection process will be based on a first-come, first served. The forms can be obtained at the office of the Director of Administration and Human Resources, Ministry of Housing Lagos State. Each certified master craftsman with over 70% attendance will receive Certification from a notable professional institute, while empowerment with modern tools of their trade, work gears and stipends will be done by the State Government.

Olowoshago, therefore, advised interested participants to prepare for comprehensive practical and theoretical sessions during the training, adding that the trainees will be fully insured for the programme to protect against inherent hazards or dangers during practical sessions.