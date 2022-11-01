The Lagos State Government is looking into the demands of the Joint Drivers Welfare Association of Nigeria (JDWAN), with a view to finding permanent solutions to the issues raised by the Association.

A release signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, said the move became necessary following the seven-day job boycott by the drivers over alleged harassment and extortion by motor parks and garages management personnel across the state.

He explained that sequel to the announcement by JDWAN to embark on a seven-day strike starting from 31st October, 2022, the State Government, through the Ministry of Transportation, had invited its leadership to a meeting on Friday, 28th October, 2022, despite its non-affiliation to any of the transport unions, such as NURTW and RTEAN, known to the State.

According to him, Most of the union members at the meeting were from the Badagry axis and it was resolved that the meeting be adjourned till Wednesday, 2nd November, 2022 to have a larger house, which will include representatives of other recognised unions with a view to resolving the matter amicably.

While noting that the outcome of the second meeting scheduled to hold on Wednesday would be made known to the public, Giwa urged members of JDWAN to continue their daily routine without fear of molestation and intimidation as security agencies have been directed to maintain law and order.

“Those who are taking advantage of the situation to raise fares are warned to desist from doing so or face the consequences of their illegal actions”, he added.