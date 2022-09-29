The Lagos State Government has said it is investigating the fracas between warring factions of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) that occurred yesterday at Iyana-Iba and Lagos Island, warning protesting members demanding the removal of the National President of the Association, not to disturb the peace prevailing in the State.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, who gave this warning in his address to the protesting members, said the State Government would not tolerate the breakdown of law and order in the State, adding that the Commissioner of Police has been duly informed and officers have deployed to the affected areas to deal with erring members of the union.

Giwa stated further that the State Government is investigating the allegations leveled against the National President of the Union and will resolve every lingering issue, calling on members to remain calm and maintain the peace.

“The State Government has listened to your outcry, we urge you to maintain the peace as we will not hesitate to invoke the Lagos State Riot Act when necessary”, he added.

Reiterating the need for unions to always adopt peaceful ways of resolving their differences rather than resulting in fracas and violence, the Special Adviser promised to make public the outcome of the investigation when concluded.