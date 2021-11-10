The Lagos State Government has stated that the identification of bodies of the victims of the Ikoyi building collapse is ongoing at the IDH, Yaba, Lagos Mainland.

A statement by Gbenga Omotoso, Commissioner, Information and Strategy on Tuesday said twenty-nine families have come forward to submit samples for DNA to identify bodies that they wish to claim.

“In cases where identification is clear and there are no arguments, the bodies will be released to the families as from this week.

“A committee to supervise the identification and release of the bodies has been set up. It comprises senior officials of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice.

“At the site, the operation continues. It will go on until the site is cleared and no body is left in the rubble of the collapsed 21-storey edifice.

“The Panel of Inquiry set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to find out why the building went down and suggest ways of stopping such incidents has continued its sittings. It is collecting documents that may help unravel the mystery of the collapsed building”.